New Virgin Voyages Ship Makes Inaugural Portsmouth Call

Virgin Voyages’ second ship Valiant Lady made her inaugural call to Portsmouth Port in Portsmouth, United Kingdom this morning.

The ship’s arrival into the southern England port comes ahead of her maiden voyage, which is scheduled to depart from Portsmouth on March 18. It will be a two-night sailing, calling in Bruges, Belgium before returning to Portsmouth.

Valiant Lady will operate another identical sailing immediately following the first one, and then alternate that itinerary with an 11-night one that visits the Canary Islands, Spain, and Portugal.

In May 2022, the vessel will reposition to her summer homeport of Barcelona to operate seven-night cruises to ports in Italy, France, Spain, and Gibraltar.

In October, Valiant Lady will head across the Atlantic Ocean for the winter season, operating six and eight-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises from Virgin Voyages’ new Terminal V at PortMiami.

In May 2023, the ship will head back to Barcelona for the summer.

Recently, Virgin Voyages revealed that it has been updating the cabins on its first ship, Scarlet Lady, as well as those on Valiant Lady. The refresh added new wooden accents, new wall artwork, and additional storage solutions. The line said that all of the cabins on Valiant Lady would be updated by the time she enters service this month.

Valiant Lady is nearly identical to Scarlet Lady, with dining choices including Mexican restaurant Pink Agave, Korean BBQ restaurant Gunbae, steak and seafood restaurant The Wake, and Italian restaurant Extra Virgin, among others. The ship also has multiple fitness areas, included group workout classes, a spa and salon, and a tattoo parlor.

On Virgin Voyages, the cruise fare includes wifi, all food, gratuities, and beverages such as juice, soda, tea, and drip coffee.

Check out these photos of Valiant Lady’s arrival into Portsmouth this morning by maritime photographer Andrew McAlpine:

