CRUISE NEWS
Oceania Cruises Sets Yet Another Single-Day Booking Record
Just six months after setting its previous single-day booking record, Oceania Cruises has done it again. The line announced today that its 2024 ‘Around the World in 180 Days’ voyage aboard Insignia sold out within just 30 minutes of opening for sale on March 2.
In conjunction with the world cruise, the line also launched four new 72 to 82-day Grand Voyages in the Asia-Pacific region aboard Regatta, Nautica, and Riviera.
The sell-out of the six-month-long world cruise and the enthusiastic response to the four Grand Voyages resulted in a new single-day booking record that surpassed the one set in September 2021 by almost 12 percent.
“The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel,” he added.
MORE: 18 Images of the Luxurious Celebrity Beyond Cruise Ship
World cruises typically attract loyal, repeat guests, but this 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand travelers. A massive 42 percent of those sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage.
This furthers a booking trend that Oceania — and many other cruise lines — are seeing within the past year, with some booking periods and promotions recording new-t0-brand booking levels of over 50 percent. Additionally, 18 percent of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.
Oceania Cruises has also seen high demand for its 2023 Europe and North America collection of itineraries. To satisfy demand for those who are booking further out, the line will be opening a full year of cruises from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4, 2022.
READ NEXT: Celebrity to Sail Year-Round in Mediterranean For The First Time Ever
RECENT POSTS
- Holland America Details 2022 Canada Season, Says It Can Sail as Planned
- Oceania Cruises Sets Yet Another Single-Day Booking Record
- The Port of Halifax Prepares For 152 Cruise Calls This Year
- Carnival Resumes Sailings From Mobile, Announces Future Plans For Port
- Cruise News Today — March 7, 2022 [VIDEO]
- Cruise News Recap | Week of February 27, 2022
- Cruise News Today — March 5, 2022 [VIDEO]
- Wonder of the Seas Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise
- Hawaii to Lift Travel Requirements For Domestic Visitors This Month
- Cruise News Today — March 4, 2022 [VIDEO]