Oceania Cruises Sets Yet Another Single-Day Booking Record

“The response to our 2024 world cruise and the new grand voyages clearly illustrates the resiliency, enthusiasm, and passion that drive our guests to travel the world,” stated Howard Sherman, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises. “The fervent demand for these globetrotting experiences is also a testament to our officers and crew and the travel partners that have steadfastly championed the worldwide return to travel,” he added.

World cruises typically attract loyal, repeat guests, but this 2024 world cruise saw almost half of all bookings come from first-time, new-to-brand travelers. A massive 42 percent of those sailing on the current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 voyage.

This furthers a booking trend that Oceania — and many other cruise lines — are seeing within the past year, with some booking periods and promotions recording new-t0-brand booking levels of over 50 percent. Additionally, 18 percent of 2024 world cruise guests opted to extend their voyage to a total of 196 days.

Oceania Cruises has also seen high demand for its 2023 Europe and North America collection of itineraries. To satisfy demand for those who are booking further out, the line will be opening a full year of cruises from October 2023 to December 2024 on May 4, 2022.

