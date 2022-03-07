The Port of Halifax Prepares For 152 Cruise Calls This Year

Share this article

The Port of Halifax in Nova Scotia, Canada is gearing up for a busy 2022 cruising season, which is scheduled to begin on April 26 with the arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Getaway and American Queen Voyages’ Ocean Navigator.

In total, the port is expecting 152 cruise ship visits this year.

“We are starting the rebuilding process in a strong position,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority.” With 152 expected vessel calls in 2022, we are at 85% of where we left off in 2019, which is a great position to be in. Nova Scotia is a place that people want to visit, and the cruise lines want to come here. We remain a safe, welcoming destination with natural beauty and authentic experiences to offer.”

Here are some fun facts about Halifax’s cruise schedule in 2022:

The port is scheduled to have 13 days that will see three cruise ships.

There will be three days with four cruise ships.

One day on the calendar this year will see five cruise ships.

Royal Caribbean’s mega ship Oasis of the Seas will dock on June 7 — the largest cruise vessel to call on Halifax to date.

Cunard’s elegant ocean liner Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to visit Halifax twice this year — on July 6 and October 5.

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic is set to call on Halifax on October 14.

Halifax is Atlantic Canada’s marquee cruise port, welcoming hundreds of thousands of passengers in a typical year. In 2019, the economic benefit from cruising for Halifax and the surrounding area was an estimated $165 million.

This is what all of us involved in the shore excursion side of the Atlantic cruise industry have been waiting for,” said Dennis Campbell, CEO, Ambassatours Gray Line. “We are so excited to be doing what we love, which is planning and preparing to welcome cruise guests to our region and give them a taste of authentic Maritime hospitality.”

The Port of Halifax’s 2022 cruise season will run until November 5.

