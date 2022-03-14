Seabourn Confirms 2022 Alaska and Canada/New England Schedule

Share this article

Following Canada’s recent announcement that it will be opening back up to cruise ships this year, Seabourn has finalized plans for its 2022 Alaska/British Columbia and Canada/New England voyages.

Canada’s new cruise guidance paves the way for Seabourn passengers to sail for the first time in two years on these itineraries, which include stops in various Canadian ports through the summer and fall.

Alaska & British Columbia

From May through September, Seabourn Odyssey will sail to Alaska and British Columbia with a series of seven-night voyages between Vancouver and Juneau. Each cruise can be combined to create a 14-night roundtrip Vancouver voyage.

In addition, the ship will operate four 10 and 11-night roundtrip sailings from Vancouver. Each will include glacier experiences in places like Glacier Bay, Hubbard Glacier, or Tracy/Endicott Arm, and will also offer the Ventures by Seabourn program of expedition-style experiences led by the onboard expedition team.

Canada & New England

Starting in late August 2022, Seabourn Quest will explore the beauty of autumn along the eastern side of Canada with a series of 12-night cruises to Canada and New England.

The ship will sail between Montreal and Manhattan, with one 12-night Canadian Autumn cruise with lots of Canadian ports sailing roundtrip from Montreal on September 22.

In late October, the ship will head south from Montreal on a 14-night Atlantic Coast Harbors cruise to Miami.

Some features of Seabourn’s ocean ships include:

All oceanfront suites

Complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available onboard at all times

Welcome champagne and included in-suite bar stocked with guests’ preferences

All complimentary dining venues

Spa & Wellness featuring a mindful living program

Evening entertainment in collaboration with Sir Tim Rice

