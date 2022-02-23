Silversea Details Brand-New Suites on Upcoming Luxury Cruise Ship

Share this article

Silversea Cruises has announced details on the suites aboard its new upcoming, all-suite ship, Silver Nova.

The vessel will feature 364 suites across a whopping 13 categories, all with an entirely new design approach with a horizontal layout — a first for Silversea.

The horizontal layout means that suites run the entire length of the ship on four decks. Of the 13 categories, seven will be brand new for the vessel, which is the first in Silversea’s Nova-class.

Among these new suites are:

The Signature Suite

The Signature Suite offers sweeping views from all interior spaces, including a dining, living, and sleeping area. It offers one of the largest balconies on board, as well as custom-made mattresses, two flat-screen TVs, a sound system with Bluetooth connectivity, and an espresso machine.

Total Size: 700 square feet

Balcony: 172 square feet

The Otium Suite

Inspired by Silversea’s new wellness program, OtiumSM, the Otium Suite offers the most spacious interiors on the ship with an aft corner location. Featuring floor-to-ceiling windows in all living areas, the suite offers 270-degree views from the inside, and the balcony is the most spacious onboard with a private hot tub.

Like the Signature Suite, the Otium Suite also includes custom-made mattresses, two flat-screen TVs, a Bluetooth sound system, and an espresso machine.

Total Size: 1,324 square feet

Balcony: 431 square feet

MORE: World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in the United States

Spacious Accommodations

The suites on Silver Nova will range in size from 357 square feet to 1,324 square feet. All 364 suites feature bathrooms with oversized mirrors, a large vanity with two faucets, a walk-in shower, and either a bathtub or whirlpool.

The walk-in closet has been reimagined for this ship to provide more openness, particularly in the Veranda Suites, and includes dedicated compartments for jewelry.

All suites include balconies that range from almost 54 square feet to 431 square feet.

Design Details

Recently named a “Legend of Design” at the inaugural Cruise Ship Interiors Awards, architect Giacomo Mortola and his firm GEM spearheaded the design of the suites on Silver Nova.

Leveraging four decades of experience and a long-lasting partnership with Silversea, Mortola and his team took inspiration from the cruise line’s most recent ships.

Materials and textures used in the suites have been thoughtfully chosen, representing high quality and the best Italian craftsmanship. Silver Nova introduces new, modern design details including elegant, soft lighting; headboards with integrated reading lights; and a reimagined walk-in closet design.

The color palette is mostly soft and neutral tones, with deeper accents inspired by the sea and earth.

Amenities From The Otium Wellness Program

Guests in all suites on Silver Nova will be able to enjoy enhancements from the Otium wellness program, which includes a new comfort food menu available 24 hours per day. Items include lobster and caviar in brioche rolls, gourmet popcorn for movie night, and other premium bites.

As part of Silversea’s all-inclusive structure, all suites feature butler service, room service around the clock, a minibar stocked with guests’ preferences, plush bathrobes and slippers, a pillow menu, luxury bath amenities, and free unlimited wifi.

READ NEXT: Silversea Reveals $48,400 Grand Voyage on Upcoming Silver Nova