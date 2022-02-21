World’s Largest Cruise Ship Arrives in the United States

Share this article

The world’s largest cruise ship has officially arrived into American waters.

Royal Caribbean’s newest crown jewel, Wonder of the Seas, sailed into Port Everglades on Sunday evening ahead of its official debut on March 4, 2022.

Wonder of the Seas is part of Royal’s Oasis-class — each ship in the class was the largest cruise ship in the world at the time of its debut. The class launched in 2009 with the debut of Oasis of the Seas, which was a groundbreaking ship for the cruise industry.

Since then, three other Oasis-class vessels have debuted not including Wonder: Allure, Harmony, and Symphony of the Seas. Public areas in each ship are divided into seven distinct “neighborhoods,” such as the plant-filled, open-air Central Park and the vibrant Boardwalk area.

Wonder of the Seas will be the first Oasis ship to have eight neighborhoods, with the addition of the Suite Neighborhood exclusively for those staying in suites.

Other highlights of the ship include new specialty restaurant The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, serving up southern comfort food and classic cocktails; the 10-story Ultimate Abyss slide; a FlowRider surfing simulator; rock-climbing walls; and the Wonder Playscape outdoor play area.

Starting in March, Wonder of the Seas will operate a series of seven-night Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades. In May, the ship will head back across the Atlantic Ocean to spend the summer sailing in the Mediterranean from Barcelona, Spain.

In November, Wonder will return to the United States, this time homeporting in Port Canaveral, which will become her year-round homeport. From there, the ship will operate Caribbean and Bahamas voyages.

