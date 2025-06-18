Get ready to say farewell to the Carnival Cruise Line’s VIFP program.

In a major move that has been hinted at for ages, Carnival Rewards will soon replace the former Carnival loyalty program.

About the New Carnival Loyalty Program

Carnival Rewards, set to roll out in June 2026, will replace the current VIFP program, which the line has had in place for 13 years.

The new system remains point-based but is designed to more closely resemble the programs many major airlines offer.

The biggest difference?

Carnival Rewards will be earned based on the money you spend rather than the number of days you cruise.

Another big difference?

While Carnival’s current VIFP program allows you to earn a status that is essentially good for life, the new Carnival loyalty program allows you to retain your status for two years.

Passengers who do not earn new points within that time period will be required to requalify.

Will My Status Change?

Beginning in June of 2026, guests who have achieved Blue, Red, Gold or Platinum status in the VIFP program will automatically have that same level in the Carnival Rewards program.

They will retain that status for two years, during which they can enjoy their current perks and earn points and stars, which will raise them to the next level at the end of the qualifying period.

Guests who have reached Diamond status in VIFP will automatically be granted that status in the new Carnival Rewards program. They will retain their status until 2032.

Why the Change?

In speaking about Carnival rewards, Christine Duffy — president of Carnival Cruise Line — admitted that the VIFP program “has served us well for many years.”

She added that “while we’ve enjoyed truly extraordinary growth in our loyal customer base, it has become challenging to deliver the exceptional experience our Diamond and Platinum members deserve.”

Translation: Thanks to the VIFP system’s structure—particularly regarding lifetime status—the line’s many longtime members are creating a gridlock at the upper tiers.

“When so many guests have elite status,” Duffy said in a letter explaining the change, “it is much more difficult to make everyone feel special. These realities only continue to erode the recognition and rewards of the current VIFP Club program, and we feel that change is necessary in order to better recognize our guests and give them more choice in how they are rewarded.”

How the New Carnival Loyalty Program Works

How many “stars” a passenger has earned will determine status. Rather than earning stars based on how many days you’ve spent on a ship, passengers will receive three stars for every dollar spent.

Similarly, each point earned in the casino will earn passengers one star.

Guests will earn Carnival Reward stars on every eligible Carnival purchase, including cruise fares and onboard purchases.

Another Way to Earn Points

Duffy also explained that “the new program will be closely tied to everyday spending on the co-branded credit card with Barclays — the Carnival Rewards Mastercard — allowing cardmembers to earn points and status even faster.”

Details on that aspect of the program will be announced later.

Duffy assured current cardholders that the Fun Points they earned would be converted to Carnival Rewards points.

For more information, visit carnivalrewards.com.