The Truth (and Lies) about Norovirus and Cruises

Cruise news stories often misrepresent norovirus outbreaks, amplifying fear. Given how quickly misinformation can spread online, it’s more important than ever to set the record straight.

What is Norovirus?

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that causes sudden vomiting and diarrhea. It’s the leading culprit behind acute gastroenteritis—commonly called the stomach flu. It spreads easily via contaminated food, water, surfaces, or direct person-to-person contact.

The CDC puts it bluntly when they explain how norovirus is spread.

“You can get norovirus by accidentally getting tiny particles of feces (poop) or vomit in your mouth from a person infected with norovirus. If you get norovirus illness, you can shed billions of norovirus particles that you can’t see without a microscope. It only takes a few norovirus particles to make you and other people sick.”

Norovirus by the Numbers

The latest numbers from the CDC show that 19 to 21 million cases of norovirus are reported worldwide. That number alone should indicate how common it is and that it is far more likely to be something you deal with on dry land than on a cruise ship.

Setting Cases / Outbreaks Notes Worldwide ~685 million cases/year U.S. ~21 million cases/year ~2,500 reported outbreaks/year Cruise Ships (2024) 16 outbreaks Sickened ~890 people Cruise Ships (Jan–May 2025) ~12 confirmed Cruise season on track to match or exceed 2024

It's More than a "Cruise Ship" Thing

While some people, especially journalists more interested in buzz-worthy headlines than facts, report on outbreaks aboard cruise ships as if they were the bug’s primary breeding ground. This is far from the truth.

Health officials record illnesses on board ships and declare an outbreak once several passengers have fallen ill. The incubation period of the virus after coming into contact is typically between 12 and 48 hours.

This means that if you fall ill at the beginning of a cruise, you will still be on the ship when you fall ill but likely pass it on to at least a few other people.

The CDC reporting threshold is if two percent of guests and crew members on a cruise ship become sick or three percent of the vessel’s guests.

The cruise line is required to report the outbreak to the CDC, and the next thing you know, there’s yet another headline about an outbreak on a cruise ship.

If you contract the bug while on a plane, you will get just as sick and are likely to spread the infection to as many people as you would on a cruise ship, but due to the open environment of a plane, such incidents are not usually reported.

Similarly, if you come into contact with it at an amusement park, there’s a good chance that you won’t even realize what it is, thinking instead that you’ve got a bad case of food poisoning.

Keeping Yourself Safe from Norovirus

It often feels like cruise lines are breeding grounds for norovirus, but this is largely due to heightened surveillance.

Ships report illnesses at 2 % of passengers or 3 % of guests and crew, once numbers pass this threshold, the CDC logs an outbreak.

On land, similar events often go unnoticed.

Here are some tips:

Wash your hands for 20 seconds or longer with warm soapy water

Leave the area if you see someone getting sick

Don’t wear yourself down.

Get rest and stay hydrated to keep your immune system strong.

At the first sign of illness, go to the ship’s infirmary. They won’t charge you because they don’t want the ship infected.

Avoid touching the railings on stairs or elevator buttons. Try to take the stairs.

Pack hand sanitizer to use before touching your food at the buffet.

Use the antibacterial stations on the ship.

