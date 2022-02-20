Cruise News Recap | Week of February 13, 2022

Share this article

1. The CDC has lowered the travel risk warning for cruising from a Level 4, “very high,” to a Level 3, “high.” The agency also announced a new COVID-19 safety program that cruise lines can voluntarily opt into.

2. Another popular Carnival Cruise Director has announced that they are leaving the company, and will soon be working for a different cruise line.

3. Virgin Voyages has officially opened its brand-new Terminal V in PortMiami, which is now home to its first ship Scarlet Lady.

4. Disney Cruise Line has revealed more details on its ship Disney Wish, which is debuting this summer. The vessel will feature an “Inside Out”-inspired dessert shop, as well as a for-fee “Frozen”-themed event called Olaf’s Royal Picnic.

5. After recently announcing that two more vessels would be leaving its fleet this year, Carnival Cruise Line has reportedly already sold one of them to a scrapyard in Turkey.

Featured Article: 21 Carnival Liberty Tips (With Photos)

Doug recently took a four-night cruise aboard Carnival Liberty out of Port Canaveral. Having just sailed the ship, he took the opportunity to update our Carnival Liberty tips article to make sure the advice is completely up-to-date. You won’t want to miss these ship tips!

This Week’s Podcast: Carnival Miracle 2022 Review

On this week’s episode, we chat with Marc about his New Year’s cruise aboard Carnival Miracle to the Mexican Riviera. We also get the latest cruise news with staff writer Richard Simms, and answer a listener’s question about Carnival’s “Sailabration” cruises.

Featured Video: Cruise News Today

This week’s featured YouTube video is the Cruise News Brief from Wednesday, February 16. Doug talks about the CDC lowering its cruise travel risk from a Level 4 to a Level 3, Carnival Cruise Line gearing up for its 50th birthday “Sailabration” cruises, and the final KISS Kruise setting sail this fall.