Police Reveal How 5-Year-Old Fell Overboard on Disney Cruise

Florida Police issued a public update on the dramatic overboard incident on a Disney ship involving a five-year-old girl. The child went overboard, and her father leapt in to save her. They were both rescued and brought back to the ship within about 20 minutes.

Brevard Sheriff’s Office issued an update on the incident after it garnered a lot of media attention – and a flood of speculation around what caused the child to fall.

“In response to numerous media inquiries and misinformation, I am sharing information regarding an incident involving a father who saved his daughter after she fell overboard,” said BSO Public Information Officer Veda Coleman-Wright.

Girl Fell Through A Porthole

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to investigate the moments before a five-year-old girl lost her balance while sitting on a railing and falling backward through a porthole. After the girl’s mother alerted her husband, who didn’t see the incident, he jumped into the ocean to save his daughter.” 

The father treaded water with his daughter until they were rescued by ship crew. He was later hospitalized with an unspecified injury.

“The crew’s man overboard training and readiness paid off because they executed a successful ocean rescue. BSO investigators said the total time from the child’s accidental fall to the rescue was about 20 minutes,” Coleman-Wright added.

Due to the online scrutiny the story has generated, police said they are not releasing their names. They would only say the family comes from out of state.

Detectives said ship’s security video footage corroborates the statements made by the family and cruise ship crew. Police said it is still an active investigation.  

“This family is so blessed. It’s great to be able to respond to good news rather than what could have been a tragic outcome”.

Immediately after news of the incident broke, online chatter focused on what caused the girl to go overboard, with various theories suggesting reckless or irresponsible actions by the father.

