Mexico Cruise Passenger Fee Takes Effect

Mexico has recently started imposing a new cruise passenger fee for all ships making Mexico cruise calls. The $5 tax, originally called the Non-Resident Duty, applies to all port calls.

The fee was originally set at a hefty $42, leading to fierce cruise industry opposition.

A compromise was eventually reached to half the cost, which is being implemented in a phased manner over the next few years.

Cruise Fee Schedule Phased in Over Three Years

The $5 fee, currently payable now, will rise to $10 on August 1, 2026. From July 1, 2027 it rises to $15, and then goes up to $21 starting from August 1, 2028. The implementation was initially postponed for several months to allow for further negotiations.

The compromise was reached after cruise lines threatened to pull ships from Mexico and curtail millions in Mexican cruise infrastructure investments. Negotiations with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) led to a mutually beneficial deal, with cruise lines agreeing to spend more on Mexican-made products during port calls in the country. In addition, cruise lines were asked to actively promote Mexican arts and handicrafts on ships and at ports.

“We are grateful to Mexico’s federal government for collaborating with us to reach an agreement on the transit fee that protects cruise ship tourism while increasing benefits to local communities whose livelihood depends on it,” the FCCA said.

Mexico port cities are heavily dependent on cruise tourism. The FCCA estimates more than 3,000 port calls in Mexico this year, potentially carrying over 10 million cruise guests.

Cruise lines collect the fee in advance, and revenues help fund port infrastructure upgrades and environmental initiatives. According to data from the Port Directorate of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, about two-thirds of all cruise guests visiting Mexico arrive at Caribbean coast ports.