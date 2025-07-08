Mexico Cruise Passenger Fee Takes Effect

Mexico has recently started imposing a new cruise passenger fee for all ships making Mexico cruise calls. The $5 tax, originally called the Non-Resident Duty, applies to all port calls.

beach club in cozumel waves

The fee was originally set at a hefty $42, leading to fierce cruise industry opposition.

A compromise was eventually reached to half the cost, which is being implemented in a phased manner over the next few years. 

Cruise Fee Schedule Phased in Over Three Years

Costa Maya Beach Activities

The $5 fee, currently payable now, will rise to $10 on August 1, 2026. From July 1, 2027 it rises to $15, and then goes up to $21 starting from August 1, 2028. The implementation was initially postponed for several months to allow for further negotiations.

The compromise was reached after cruise lines threatened to pull ships from Mexico and curtail millions in Mexican cruise infrastructure investments. Negotiations with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) led to a mutually beneficial deal, with cruise lines agreeing to spend more on Mexican-made products during port calls in the country. In addition, cruise lines were asked to actively promote Mexican arts and handicrafts on ships and at ports.

“We are grateful to Mexico’s federal government for collaborating with us to reach an agreement on the transit fee that protects cruise ship tourism while increasing benefits to local communities whose livelihood depends on it,” the FCCA said.

Mexico port cities are heavily dependent on cruise tourism. The FCCA estimates more than 3,000 port calls in Mexico this year, potentially carrying over 10 million cruise guests.

Cruise lines collect the fee in advance, and revenues help fund port infrastructure upgrades and environmental initiatives. According to data from the Port Directorate of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Communications, and Transportation, about two-thirds of all cruise guests visiting Mexico arrive at Caribbean coast ports.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.