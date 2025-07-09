Carnival Status Match: How to Transfer Your VIFP Status to Another Cruise Line

Following Carnival Cruise Line’s June announcement that it will begin requiring members of its loyalty program to requalify for elite status every two years, many Carnival loyalists have said they’re considering switching cruise brands.

But what’s a passenger to do if they’ve spent decades climbing the loyalty ladder and don’t want to leave their hard-earned benefits behind?

Luckily, cruisers can apply for a Carnival cruise status match with a few other lines, allowing them to figuratively jump ship and enjoy several of their favorite perks when they sail with other brands.

If you’re so inclined, here’s how you can go about taking your loyalty elsewhere.

1. Identify cruise lines that offer Carnival status matches

These lines offer Carnival loyalty matches, depending on where you currently fall within the current VIFP program (which will undergo a name change to Carnival Rewards in mid-2026).

MSC Cruises Status Match

MSC Cruises’ status matching program is one of the easiest and broadest in the industry. It offers loyalty matches year ‘round (not just for a limited time every so often). It’s also the only cruise line in the industry to extend matches both to other cruise line loyalty programs – even to lines not within its own corporate umbrella – and hotel programs.

When you request a match and you’re approved, you’ll be placed at a level the line feels is equivalent within its own Voyagers Club loyalty program. The structure has six tiers, but the top one – Blue Diamond – is not available via status match and must instead be earned.

Perks you can receive include everything from discounts on cruise fares and onboard purchases to priority check-in, free cabin upgrades, in-room snacks, exclusive parties and complimentary specialty dining meals.

There are some things to keep in mind, though, if you’re thinking of applying. First, you only get one status match request per lifetime.

That means, if you’re a member of several loyalty programs (with a cruise line or a major hotel brand like Marriott, Hyatt or Hilton), you’ll want to apply for the match using the one with which you have the highest level of elite status because you won’t be able to request another match to a higher status.

Additionally, you must be at least 18 or older to apply. So, if your kids have status and you’re hoping to have it matched, you’re likely to be disappointed.

And, finally, you’ll have to complete at least one cruise with MSC every five years to retain your status. Otherwise, your account will be deleted, along with your status, and you’ll have to start all over from the bottom tier. (Remember: You only get one lifetime match request, so you won’t be able to bump up again using a match if your account disappears.)

Virgin Voyages Status Match

(Photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

The only other cruise line besides MSC that offers status matches across all cruise brands is Virgin Voyages. The difference, however, is that Virgin doesn’t match to hotel programs, and its status match offer is currently only available until October 31, 2025.

Virgin’s three-level status system is one of the easiest to understand in that it’s based on the number of cruises you do, and it doesn’t take much to reach the upper echelons. (After just four sailings, you’ll receive top-tier perks.)

Although the program’s extras aren’t necessarily as enticing as the ones some other lines provide, you can still snag decent perks like free specialty coffees, money to add to your bar tab (Virgin’s version of a drink package) and complimentary laundry.

You must be at least 18 to request a match (because Virgin is an adults-only line). But the major caveat with Virgin’s Sailing Club is that you have to have a sailing booked before you can request a match – and not all voyages (think deeply discounted ones) count as being booked. You can also only match to the middle tier – Blue Extras.

The highest tier, Deep Blue Extras, is something you’ll have to earn.

Explora Journeys Status Match

(Photo courtesy of Explora Journeys)

Explora Journeys, MSC Group’s luxury product, will match status – but only to other luxury cruise lines or sister brand MSC Cruises.

Because Explora is a relatively new line and its Explora Club loyalty program is still being finalized, it’s unclear exactly what the perks are for each of the program’s five tiers. Still, if you’re a Carnival cruiser who’s looking to try a more upscale brand while retaining a bit of elite status, it can’t hurt to apply.

Although Explora won’t directly match status from Carnival’s loyalty program, you can use your Carnival status to request a match through MSC (see above). Then, if your MSC status is granted, use that to request a match through Explora.

Cruisers have to be at least 21 years old to request a status match from Explora.

Further, once you reach status with the line, you’ll be required to finish at least one Explora Journeys cruise every five years in order to keep it. If you don’t, you’ll be bumped back down to the entry level of the program. Like MSC, Explora only offers one status match per person, per lifetime.

2. Decide which of those lines is best for you

Just because all three of these lines offer Carnival Cruise Line status matches, it doesn’t mean they’re anything alike. You could request matches with all three, but if you’re looking to keep it simple, you’ll need to select the one that most closely fits your cruise vibe. Here’s a quick summary of each to help you choose.

About MSC Cruises

This affordable but elegant line with European roots is the most similar to Carnival in terms of pricing. If you’re on a budget, this is the one for you, but know that the onboard ambiance is a bit different.

You’ll find parties, but they won’t be raucous, and the ambiance is fun but not tacky. Alcohol is plentiful, but you’ll find few passengers who are sloppy about it. Sit-down dinners in the main dining room often last a bit longer than what Carnival passengers will be used to, and the best food can be found in specialty restaurants versus complimentary venues.

As for entertainment, MSC’s theater productions blow Carnival’s out of the water, featuring acrobats, aerialists and tons of crazy costumes and special effects. Depending on the ship you pick, you’ll find a cozy, quiet vibe or a more active one with top-deck ropes courses and waterslides.

If money isn’t an object but you’d still like to try MSC, you might find that you’d enjoy a stay in the line’s MSC Yacht Club suite area. Suites in this enclave range from insides to more massive digs, but they all come with access to a private restaurant, bar, lounge, pool and sun deck, as well as butler and concierge services and priority boarding and disembarkation.

About Virgin Voyages

Resilient Lady (Photo courtesy of Virgin Voyages)

Virgin Voyages is the line for you if you don’t have kids (or don’t want to bring them with you), as it only allows people 18 and older to sail. As far as price point, whether you’re staying in a solo room, an inside cabin or the biggest suite onboard (which comes with access to an exclusive sun deck), it’s more expensive than the average Carnival voyage. However, it also rolls more – basic Wi-Fi, crew gratuities and every single specialty restaurant (except dinner theater) – into its fares.

Unlike Carnival, Virgin doesn’t offer drink packages. Instead, you can buy drinks a la carte or set up a prepaid bar tab that acts like a debit account for onboard beverages. With certain offers, you’ll receive additional complimentary bar tab amounts if you prepay for a tab before you sail.

In terms of onboard ambiance, the Virgin Voyages experience is straight-up rockstar fun – exactly what you’d expect, coming from the mind of whimsical business mogul Richard Branson. It’s a plethora of neon lights, excellent food and service, and jaw-dropping performances that are, frankly, the best at sea.

Virgin manages to seamlessly meld childhood nostalgia (Twister, “Hungry, Hungry Hippos” and dodgeball tournaments) with sexual innuendo (grab a free cone from ice cream outpost “Lick Me Till … Ice Cream”) in a way that doesn’t feel strange. It’s heavy on imagination and offers a come-as-you-are atmosphere where everyone – including drag queens and mer-people – are welcome to be themselves without judgement and where the vibe is casual but never slovenly.

About Explora Journeys

(Photo courtesy of Explora Journeys)

This high-end luxury product is the way to go if you’re a Carnival cruiser who’s been looking to try an all-inclusive line. Explora Journeys is what you get when you extend MSC Yacht Club’s elevated service, food and amenities to an entire ship. As a relative newcomer, the line has only two vessels at press time, but it’s already working on four more, and they carry fewer than 1,000 passengers each.

Prices are high, but you won’t have to pay extra for much, if anything. Explora’s fares include drinks, specialty dining, gratuities, Wi-Fi, fitness classes, thermal spa access and even shuttles from the ship to the city center in ports where they’re needed. Plus, all cabins – even the least expensive – have balconies.

The onboard vibe is one of refined elegance, where well-traveled passengers enjoy fine wines and good conversation as much as the destinations the ship visits. Service and food are high-end, with six restaurants (serving cuisines like Asian, French and Mediterranean) replacing a standard main dining room.

Entertainment is during the day is geared toward wine tastings, enrichment workshops and trivia; at night, you can expect song-and-dance numbers. What you won’t find, though, are hairy chest competitions or rowdy all-night clubbing. Overall, if you’re a party animal or a cruiser with limited vacation funds, this isn’t the line for you.

3. Gather proof of current loyalty status

Regardless of which line you choose, each requires proof that you hold status before they’ll match you. This can be something as simple as a photo of a keycard from a recent cruise or a screenshot from your loyalty account page when you’re logged in on your phone or computer via your cruise line’s app or website.

Just be sure that the proof you submit shows your name, status level and other key information needed for verification. You might also be asked for your account number, so have that handy just in case.

4. Apply for your match

Each of the lines has a different process for applying for a Carnival Cruise loyalty match. Both MSC and Virgin Voyages have forms you’ll need to fill out. (Remember: In order to apply for a Virgin match, you’ll need to book a cruise first.) Explora, however, has three different ways to apply.

Visit each cruise line’s website at the links below for more information.

5. Wait for approval

Now all that’s left to do is wait for your application to be processed. How long that takes will vary by cruise line and how many other requests the line is receiving at the time.

It’s unclear how long Virgin Voyages takes to process status match requests, but cruisers have reported online that it has taken them anywhere from four to 10 days to hear back from the line.

Officially, MSC Cruises tells applicants it could take up to 30 days for them to receive an e-mail about the status of their request. Realistically, though, you could hear back in just a couple of days.

Explora Journeys promises to have applications processed within 10 business days. Applicants are notified of the line’s decision via e-mail.