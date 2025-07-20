Cruise Passenger Limits Coming to Barcelona as City Targets Overtourism

The city of Barcelona confirmed plans to downsize its cruise port network to address overtourism concerns.

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Complaints about tourist overcrowding has become a key political issue in the city over the past year, leading to widespread demonstrations and even some angry confrontations with tourists.

While cruise traffic is only a small percentage of overall visitors, the city is cracking down by closing down two of its seven cruise terminals.

Terminal Reduction Will See A Drop in Cruise Guest Arrivals

It is unveiling plans to redevelop the port infrastructure, in a move that would reduce the number of daily cruise visitors from 37,000 to 31,000 within the next five years. Barcelona welcomed 3.65 million passengers by cruise ship last year. In the first five months of 2025, the city reported a 20% increase in passenger traffic.

Barcelona City Council and the Port of Barcelona recently signed an agreement designed to reduce the current seven cruise ship terminals to five by 2030. “For the first time in history, a limit is being placed on the growth of cruises in the city,” said Barcelona Mayor Jaume Collboni. “The current management of tourism involves setting limits and managing it better.”

A $215 million project will see the demolition of terminals A, B, and C and the construction of a new facility at terminal C. This will leave five terminals – of which four are privately owned.

Wharf Redevelopment Will See The Introduction Of Shore Power

Another $58 million will be spent to revamp the wharf, which will enable the installation of shore power hookups. Sustainable tourism developments and environmental concerns, as well as overcrowding, have been the main drivers for change. Work is expected to begin next year and will be completed by 2030 when the new Terminal C will open.

“The signed protocol culminates the modernization plan for the Adossat Wharf with the goal of upgrading port infrastructure and strengthening the competitiveness of the Port of Barcelona,” said José Alberto Carbonell, Port of Barcelona President.

Earlier this year, MSC Cruises inaugurated its new dedicated cruise terminal at the Port of Barcelona.