Dad Jumps off Cruise Ship to Rescue Daughter Who Fell Overboard

Guests aboard the Disney Dream witnessed a dramatic sea rescue operation after a child went overboard.

A young girl fell into the water from deck 4, and her father then jumped in after her, attempting a rescue.

Father Leapt into Water to Save His Child, Both Rescued Safely

Disney’s overboard alert system kicked in almost immediately, and a crew rescue boat was deployed within minutes.

The father and daughter were brought back to the ship safely, with the rescue operation completed relatively swiftly.

It is unclear how the child managed to go overboard. Deck 4 has a walking track.

The incident happened as the ship was heading back to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, after a short Bahamas cruise.

Disney confirmed the incident in a statement: “Ship crew swiftly rescued two guests from the water. We commend our crew for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes.”

“We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”

Rescue Operation Praised by Ship Guests

(Photo courtesy of @metzd87 on Reddit)

Several guests took to social media to detail the drama as it unfolded before them.

Shannon Pechaek Lindholm posted: “DCL for the win. It was a fast and furious quick rescue, truly a miracle.”

“It’s a miracle they are both OK especially if the ship was moving. Amazing rescue,” wrote Facebook user Sam Gerber.

According to Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) data, overboard incidents occur about twice per month on average, which equates to about one overboard in every million cruise guests.

Like many lines, Disney Cruise Line ships are equipped with overboard detection systems that give almost immediate alerts when a person is detected going overboard.