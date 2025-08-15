Disney Cruise Line to Exit Australia After Upcoming 2025-26 Season

After what will be three seasons Down Under, Disney Cruise Line is pulling out of Australia. It announced the news on social media with the message: “A fond farewell for now. Join us this last season in Australia and New Zealand.”

“We will be repositioning the Disney Wonder to another part of the world following its 2025-26 season in Australia and New Zealand. The response from guests during our local seasons has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Final Australia Cruise in February 2026

(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

The Disney Wonder is scheduled to cruise from Sydney and Melbourne from October this year through February 2026. The program includes three- to five-night itineraries to Eden, Hobart, and Wellington and Christchurch, New Zealand. It also features a 10-night trans-Tasman crossing from Sydney to Auckland.

The company says Australia and New Zealand “remain on our list of future considerations.” Disney Wonder will spend the summer of 2026 sailing Alaska cruises.

Regional Focus Shifts to Singapore

(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

However, Disney will still have a presence in Asia Pacific. Its largest ship to date, Disney Adventure, will homeport in Singapore from December 15 this year. It will initially operate three- and four-night ‘cruises to nowhere’ with no port calls.

“The Disney Adventure’s maiden sailing from Singapore in December will launch a magical expansion in Asia Pacific,” the cruise line said.

The 6,000 capacity Disney Adventure was originally ordered by Genting Hong Kong for its Asia based brand Dream Cruises. Disney acquired the ship in 2022 as Genting HK filed for bankruptcy. Disney Adventure is set to begin sea trials this month.

By 2029, Disney could have a further ship based in Asia. Oriental Land Company, which owns the Tokyo Disney Resort, plans to launch a Disney branded cruise ship in Japan, targeting its theme park guests.