This Week in Cruise News: Terminal Fights, Pool Brawls, and a Waterslide Incident

Here’s your Cruise Radio weekly roundup for August 4–10, 2025, featuring the top cruise headlines from around the globe — from a cruise terminal brawl to a waterslide failure on one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

Carnival Passengers Brawl Outside Long Beach Terminal

A group of people, including some Carnival passengers, are involved in a physical altercation outside a building with a geometric wall near the Long Beach Cruise Terminal. Some are fighting, while others observe or move away. A large concrete pillar is on the right.
(Screenshot from @Rororowyaboatz video from X)

Thirteen passengers physically fought outside the Long Beach cruise terminal on Thursday, August 7, as Carnival Firenze was docked.

Video circulating on social media shows multiple fights occurring in quick succession, involving punches, hair-pulling, and torn clothing.

No injuries have been reported, and it’s unclear whether any arrests or charges followed. Carnival Cruise Line has not issued a public statement.

Waterslide Panel Fractures on Icon of the Seas

A clear tube water slide with a sharp turn descends from an upper deck towards a colorful pool area on a cruise ship, with the ocean visible in the background—perfect fun for families where every child enjoys safely.

On Thursday, August 7, a clear panel of the “Frightening Bolt” waterslide aboard Icon of the Seas fractured mid-ride, injuring a guest who received medical attention onboard. The slide has been closed pending further investigation.

Royal Caribbean has promised updates following the probe to determine whether the failure was caused by wear, defect, or other factors. The slide incident blew up on social media and was covered by all major news sources.

Pool Brawl at CocoCay Leads to Shutdown

Two photos show a group of people standing in a pool on the Royal Caribbean private island near a bridge and palm trees, with text overlaid that reads "Pool fight breaks out at CocoCay Aug 3, 2025." Bright daylight and blue sky are visible.
(Screenshot from Dawn Baker’s Facebook video)

On Sunday, August 3, more than 30 guests engaged in a fight in the Oasis Lagoon pool at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The incident near the swim-up bar involved slapping, punching, and shouting, prompting bartenders to stop service and security to step in.

Royal Caribbean has yet to comment, and local authorities may become involved; guest conduct rules allow for removal or bans on violent offenders.

NCL Removes Bottled Water from Hawaii Beverage Packages

A stainless steel water dispenser with three black-handled spouts on the front, labeled "vero" with a blue leaf logo, stands on black legs and features a drip tray at the bottom—perfect for replacing bottled water on Norwegian Hawaii cruises.

In August 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line dropped bottled water from its Hawaii Beverage and Vero Water packages aboard Pride of America.

Guests now have unlimited access to premium Vero Water through shipwide dispensers, though bottled water remains available for purchase.

This change is said to align with NCL’s sustainability programs, though some guests aren’t happy about the shift to self-service options.

World Cruise Ship Fails First CDC Inspection

A cruise ship majestically sails on a blue body of water with Villa Vie Residences nestled in the coastal town against a backdrop of lush, green mountains. Under the clear blue sky, this idyllic scene invites thoughts of seasonal ownership and serene escapes.
(Photo via Villa Vie Residences)

On July 9, 2025, Villa Vie Odyssey failed its inaugural CDC inspection, scoring 81 out of 100—below the passing mark of 86.

Inspectors flagged dangerously low chlorine levels in potable water, food-safety lapses, and inadequate pool maintenance.

Additionally, records lacked necessary halogen readings and documentation, and sanitation and pest control concerns were noted; the ship must resolve all issues before regaining compliance. The ship now has North America in the rear view as it steams towards Asia.

Cruise Radio Podcast Teaser

norwegian gem portmiami new terminal
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

Every Thursday we gather around the microphones to discuss cruise news, ship reviews, and what’s happening in the industry. This week we review Norwegian Gem. This was a three-night cruise from PortMiami with stops at Norwegian’s Private Island Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau.

Listen to Cruise Radio where you stream your favorite podcast.

Picture of Doug Parker

Doug Parker

Doug Parker is a cruise journalist known for his no-nonsense reporting and in-depth coverage of cruise news, ship launches, and industry trends. With over a decade of experience, he’s earned a reputation as a trusted source for both travelers and industry insiders.
