This Week in Cruise News: Terminal Fights, Pool Brawls, and a Waterslide Incident

Here’s your Cruise Radio weekly roundup for August 4–10, 2025, featuring the top cruise headlines from around the globe — from a cruise terminal brawl to a waterslide failure on one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

Carnival Passengers Brawl Outside Long Beach Terminal

Thirteen passengers physically fought outside the Long Beach cruise terminal on Thursday, August 7, as Carnival Firenze was docked. Video circulating on social media shows multiple fights occurring in quick succession, involving punches, hair-pulling, and torn clothing. No injuries have been reported, and it’s unclear whether any arrests or charges followed. Carnival Cruise Line has not issued a public statement. Read More →

Waterslide Panel Fractures on Icon of the Seas

On Thursday, August 7, a clear panel of the “Frightening Bolt” waterslide aboard Icon of the Seas fractured mid-ride, injuring a guest who received medical attention onboard. The slide has been closed pending further investigation. Royal Caribbean has promised updates following the probe to determine whether the failure was caused by wear, defect, or other factors. The slide incident blew up on social media and was covered by all major news sources. Read More →

Pool Brawl at CocoCay Leads to Shutdown

On Sunday, August 3, more than 30 guests engaged in a fight in the Oasis Lagoon pool at Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay. The incident near the swim-up bar involved slapping, punching, and shouting, prompting bartenders to stop service and security to step in. Royal Caribbean has yet to comment, and local authorities may become involved; guest conduct rules allow for removal or bans on violent offenders. Read More →

NCL Removes Bottled Water from Hawaii Beverage Packages

In August 2025, Norwegian Cruise Line dropped bottled water from its Hawaii Beverage and Vero Water packages aboard Pride of America. Guests now have unlimited access to premium Vero Water through shipwide dispensers, though bottled water remains available for purchase. This change is said to align with NCL’s sustainability programs, though some guests aren’t happy about the shift to self-service options. Read More →

World Cruise Ship Fails First CDC Inspection

On July 9, 2025, Villa Vie Odyssey failed its inaugural CDC inspection, scoring 81 out of 100—below the passing mark of 86. Inspectors flagged dangerously low chlorine levels in potable water, food-safety lapses, and inadequate pool maintenance. Additionally, records lacked necessary halogen readings and documentation, and sanitation and pest control concerns were noted; the ship must resolve all issues before regaining compliance. The ship now has North America in the rear view as it steams towards Asia. Read More →

Every Thursday we gather around the microphones to discuss cruise news, ship reviews, and what’s happening in the industry. This week we review Norwegian Gem. This was a three-night cruise from PortMiami with stops at Norwegian’s Private Island Great Stirrup Cay and Nassau.

Listen to Cruise Radio where you stream your favorite podcast.