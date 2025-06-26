Ex Police Officer Arrested for Assaulting Young Girl During Cruise

A cruise ship passenger made a first court appearance this week after being charged with assaulting a minor female during a cruise.

Jeffrey Mark Spiro, 71, who is a former police officer, was charged with two counts of common assault and deprivation of liberty (false imprisonment).

Incident Took Place on Carnival Ship from Brisbane, Australia

(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

It happened aboard the Carnival Encounter while it was sailing off the Queensland coast, after it had departed Brisbane, Australia.

Spiro was formally arrested by police when the ship docked again in Brisbane. Spiro is accused of forcibly grabbing the 14-year-old girl near an elevator on the ship.

There was no indication of any sexual motive, but Spiro is said to have given a “bizarre” reason for his actions.

He allegedly grabbed the girl and attempted to take her to the cruise ship security office for allegedly running along a hallway armed with a “small toiletry item” which turned out to be a pair of tweezers.

The teen alerted the other ship crew, who then intervened. The girl wasn’t physically harmed.

Cruise Line Responds

Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the incident. “The alleged victim was offered support and counselling. Carnival Cruise Line is cooperating with police after an incident involving one of our guests,” a spokesperson said.

“Our commitment to the safety and security of all our guests and team members is demonstrated through the implementation of various measures to assure a welcoming, family-friendly place.”

Spiro was identified as a former police officer from New Zealand and a resident in Australia.

He was detained by detectives from Queensland Police’s Gateway Child Protection and Investigation Unit at the port of Brisbane.

Police opposed bail, and he made a first appearance at Brisbane Magistrates Court earlier this week. A second court hearing has been set for early July.