Norwegian Cruise Line to Build 19-Slide Water Park at Private Island Great Stirrup Cay

Nineteen waterslides and a lazy river are just some of what Norwegian Cruise Line plans to include in the latest round of enhancements to private island Great Stirrup Cay, the line revealed Tuesday.

The nearly six-acre park, dubbed Great Tides Waterpark, is scheduled to open in summer 2026 on NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

The area will offer an 800-foot-long “dynamic river,” which Norwegian says will have a current slightly faster than that of a typical lazy river.

It’s set to offer multiple entry points – including one with a swim-up bar – and an illuminated grotto that gives off bioluminescent vibes.

For more active pursuits, cruisers can check out Tidal Tower, which will be home to eight of the island’s 19 waterslides: two drop slides (the tallest on the island), dual racing slides, body slides and tube slides that send riders through spirals that change direction.

At Cliffside Cove, families and adrenaline lovers can try racing slides or opt instead for a four-person family side.

The line is also introducing a cliff-jumping experience in this area with two platforms, respectively offering 10- and 15-foot jumps.

The island’s eight remaining waterslides are mini versions found at the center of the water park in the 9,000-square-foot splash zone for kids.

The space will cater to the youngest travelers, and it includes water features like a dump bucket positioned to drench families from 40 feet overhead.

Other amenities include cabanas that will be available for passengers to rent for a fee, as well as the Jet Karts Water Track, billed as a “mini aquatic race course with jet karts – combining elements of go-karting and jet skiing.”

The latter will be bookable as a shore excursion.

“Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a statement. “…With each phase of our enhancements, we’re bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL.”

Already announced plans include a brand-new heated pool in a 1.4-acre area that also houses private extra-charge cabanas and villas, free sun loungers and two swim-up bars.

The line is also building a new pier that will allow for two ships to dock; previously, vessels had to tender passengers to shore.

Additionally, there will be a welcome plaza, tram service that will cover the entire island and a 3,400-square-foot splash pad area for kids, all of which will debut in late 2025.

Also previously revealed were Horizon Park, a space that will cater to cruisers’ competitive sides, featuring lawn games, pickleball courts, a nine-hole mini-golf course and more; Hammock Bay, providing more than 50 hammocks for visitors to lounge; and the Vibe Shore Club, an added-fee adults-only oasis with a private bar, hanging day beds and upgraded lounge seating, as well as villas for rent at an additional cost.

All of these enhancements are part of a $150 million project that aims to transform the island into a product that can compete with offerings from other lines, including Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key beach destination, both in the Bahamas.

Great Stirrup Cay’s last renovations happened in 2017. The island currently offers activities like zip lining, snorkeling, jet skiing and beachside dining, which will be complemented by the new additions.

The line’s aim is to increase amenities so the island can receive more passengers; NCL estimates 700,000 cruisers will call there annually by 2026.