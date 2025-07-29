Norwegian Cruise Line to Build 19-Slide Water Park at Private Island Great Stirrup Cay

Nineteen waterslides and a lazy river are just some of what Norwegian Cruise Line plans to include in the latest round of enhancements to private island Great Stirrup Cay, the line revealed Tuesday.

Aerial view of Great Stirrup Cay with white sand beaches, turquoise water, lush greenery, a Norwegian Cruise Line ship docked nearby, pools, a water park, and several buildings and recreational areas along the coastline.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

The nearly six-acre park, dubbed Great Tides Waterpark, is scheduled to open in summer 2026 on NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

The area will offer an 800-foot-long “dynamic river,” which Norwegian says will have a current slightly faster than that of a typical lazy river.

Aerial view of the expansive water park at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island, featuring water slides, pools, a lazy river, tropical landscaping, and lounge chairs with the ocean in the background under a blue sky.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

It’s set to offer multiple entry points – including one with a swim-up bar – and an illuminated grotto that gives off bioluminescent vibes.

For more active pursuits, cruisers can check out Tidal Tower, which will be home to eight of the island’s 19 waterslides: two drop slides (the tallest on the island), dual racing slides, body slides and tube slides that send riders through spirals that change direction.

At Cliffside Cove, families and adrenaline lovers can try racing slides or opt instead for a four-person family side.

A large, colorful water slide structure with twisting tubes and multiple slides stands among palm trees and green lawns under a bright blue sky at the Norwegian Cruise Line’s Great Stirrup Cay water park.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

The line is also introducing a cliff-jumping experience in this area with two platforms, respectively offering 10- and 15-foot jumps.

The island’s eight remaining waterslides are mini versions found at the center of the water park in the 9,000-square-foot splash zone for kids.

The space will cater to the youngest travelers, and it includes water features like a dump bucket positioned to drench families from 40 feet overhead.

Other amenities include cabanas that will be available for passengers to rent for a fee, as well as the Jet Karts Water Track, billed as a “mini aquatic race course with jet karts – combining elements of go-karting and jet skiing.”

A colorful outdoor splash pad with water slides, fountains, and play structures on Great Stirrup Cay overlooks a blue ocean under a sunny sky. Children and adults enjoy the Norwegian Cruise Line water park, surrounded by lounge chairs and palm trees.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

The latter will be bookable as a shore excursion.

Great Stirrup Cay has always been an amazing part of the Norwegian Cruise Line guest experience and continues to be one of our highest rated destinations,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, in a statement. “…With each phase of our enhancements, we’re bringing ashore more of what our guests love about sailing with NCL.”

Already announced plans include a brand-new heated pool in a 1.4-acre area that also houses private extra-charge cabanas and villas, free sun loungers and two swim-up bars.

A wide stone pathway lined with tropical plants leads to an entrance sign that reads “Great Stirrup Cay,” Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island paradise, under a clear blue sky with palm trees and a few people strolling along the path.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

The line is also building a new pier that will allow for two ships to dock; previously, vessels had to tender passengers to shore.

Additionally, there will be a welcome plaza, tram service that will cover the entire island and a 3,400-square-foot splash pad area for kids, all of which will debut in late 2025.

Also previously revealed were Horizon Park, a space that will cater to cruisers’ competitive sides, featuring lawn games, pickleball courts, a nine-hole mini-golf course and more; Hammock Bay, providing more than 50 hammocks for visitors to lounge; and the Vibe Shore Club, an added-fee adults-only oasis with a private bar, hanging day beds and upgraded lounge seating, as well as villas for rent at an additional cost.

A group of people socialize and play lawn games on a grassy outdoor area at Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private island. Colorful seating and shade sails are scattered across the space under a clear sky.
(Photo courtesy of Norwegian Cruise Line)

All of these enhancements are part of a $150 million project that aims to transform the island into a product that can compete with offerings from other lines, including Royal Caribbean’s private island Perfect Day at CocoCay and Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key beach destination, both in the Bahamas.

Great Stirrup Cay’s last renovations happened in 2017. The island currently offers activities like zip lining, snorkeling, jet skiing and beachside dining, which will be complemented by the new additions.

The line’s aim is to increase amenities so the island can receive more passengers; NCL estimates 700,000 cruisers will call there annually by 2026.

Picture of Ashley Kosciolek

Ashley Kosciolek

Ashley boarded her first cruise more than a decade ago and never looked back. Since then, she has written thousands of expert cruise tip features; ship, port and shore excursion reviews; and industry news articles. Her work has appeared on Cruise Critic, USA Today, the Associated Press, NBC News, the Miami Herald and Huffington Post.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.