Top 10 Must-Do Activities in Key West for Cruise Passengers

Every trip to the Florida Keys is complete with a visit to Key West. People come from all over the world to experience fun in the sun with the taste of the island life this destination offers its visitors.

From the bars and museums to the endless celebrations, here is a list of eleven popular attractions for your Key West itinerary when visiting Key West, Florida.

1. Drink Cocktails on the Bars of Duval Street

Duval Street is a must when visiting Key West. Countless bars line both sides of the street, and the celebrations here remain reason enough to see the island.

Most visitors come here to let loose and enjoy themselves. Of course, all the bars make for a great time, but a few favorites include Sloppy Joe’s (Hemingway’s haunt), Hog’s Breath Saloon, Irish Kevin’s, and the Smallest Bar in Key West.

Live music can be heard across most of the bars on Duval Street, but for those true connoisseurs, the famous Green Parrot remains the best place to listen to quality musicians.

Located just a few walkable blocks from the main stretch of the Duval Street scene, this is a must-stop for those visiting Key West and wanting to listen to the best bands.

Families may want to enjoy Duval Street during the day. Ice cream parlors or juice bars can provide a family-friendly alternative.

Parents can still experience the local flavor while keeping the outing enjoyable for all ages.

This daytime approach to Duval Street can offer the best of both worlds for families looking to balance adult and kid-friendly activities.

Tip: To maximize your visit to Duval Street, consider starting your bar hop in the afternoon, when crowds are lighter and happy hour specials are available (just keep you departure time in mind, many ships have to be gone by sunset!)

Also, remember to check out the unique cocktail menus many bars offer, featuring local flavors and tropical ingredients.

2. Taste the Cuisine — Drink Cuban Coffee & Eat Key Lime Pie

Popular for being just 90 miles from Cuba, Key West shares a deep connection to the country that’s famous for its strong and sweet coffee.

Considered one of the best in town, Cuban Coffee Queen gets creative with its coffee options, but the classic colada to share among friends remains the best way to enjoy the Cuban coffee experience truly.

Key Lime Pie was invented in Key West. As the birthplace of this famous dessert, the delicious delicacy is found on nearly every restaurant menu, and shops are dedicated solely to it.

One of the island’s favorites, Kermit’s Key West Lime Shoppe, is a great way to get a needed Key Lime Pie fix, but it’s always best for tourists to decide which is best by sampling as many slices as possible.

Key West cuisine is a must-try for all visitors, but for those traveling with family, consider booking family-friendly food tours that include local delicacies.

Cuban Coffee Queen in Key West (Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons/duncan)

Children might enjoy trying sweet alternatives to Cuban coffee while parents savor a traditional colada.

Both Cuban Coffee Queen and Kermit’s Key Lime Pie are perfect stops for family cruisers exploring from the Key West Cruise Port, providing memorable flavors for all ages.

Tip: To fully experience the local flavors, pair your Key Lime Pie with a café con leche from a nearby café to balance the sweet and tart flavors with a creamy coffee blend. Exploring local food tours can also enhance your Key West dining experience.

3. Take the Southernmost Point Photo

There are plenty of photos to take in Key West, including those you probably wish you hadn’t shared on social media from the prior night out.

But regardless of how many photos you take, everyone must pose in front of the Southernmost Point. Typically, visitors will find a line in front of the classic red and black buoy, which many argue is an inaccurate landmark.

Still, the photo is an experience where you’ll meet others from around the world waiting for the same photo.

Another recommended must-take image is at the “end of the road.” You can take a photo with mile marker 0 (mm 0) here.

Tip: Arrive early or late in the afternoon to avoid the longest lines and enjoy a quieter experience at this popular photo spot.

4. Visit the Little White House

Photo Courtesy of Truman Little White House

Many Presidents today spend their vacation time in Martha’s Vineyard. Still, Harry Truman scored points in the eyes of many holiday-goers because he enjoyed key lime pie and played poker in Key West.

Now a historical museum, the “Little White House” remains a quick view into late 1940s Key West and the Truman Presidency.

Tip: Check for guided tour times to learn more about the unique history of Truman’s stay and the decisions he made while relaxing in Key West. The Little White House tour is an enriching way to understand the former president’s side.

5. Tour the Hemingway House

One of the most popular attractions in Key West year after year, the Hemingway House is a must for fans of the American writer.

On the tour, guides share many classic Hemingway moments, including arguments with his wife over the construction of the pool, which books he wrote in the residence.

They also tell stories about polydactyl cats, which have six toes on each paw and are still cared for on the property.

Tip: The house’s guided tours provide rich storytelling and insights into Hemingway’s life; consider taking a morning tour to beat the heat and enjoy a quieter experience.

The Hemingway House and Museum is also an excellent place to learn about the cultural history of Key West.

6. All Aboard the Conch Tour Train

Conch Tour Train (Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons/rootsnrails)

All first-timers must climb the 70-minute Conch Train and ride through town. The long train is engineered for a fun, festive ride through Old Key West.

The guide will detail the destination’s architecture, history, and character with stories to delight and entertain.

With four stops, the open-air trains depart every 30 minutes.

Another option, the Old Town Trolley, has 13 different stops. During the ticket’s length, patrons can easily hop on, hop off, and visit them all.

The trolleys provide a bigger tour circle, leaving Old Key West and exploring more of the island.

The Conch Tour Train is a family-friendly way to explore Key West, perfect for cruise passengers traveling with children.

The open-air train allows families to experience the island’s history and character in a fun and educational way.

For families arriving at the Key West Cruise Port, the train is a great way to ensure kids stay entertained while learning about Key West’s landmarks.

Tip: Consider purchasing tickets online in advance to save time and possibly receive a discount on your ride.

The Conch Tour Train and the Old Town Trolley provide excellent learning opportunities about Key West’s unique history.

7. Visit the Butterfly Conservatory

Key West is not solely for adults; families can also make Key West a holiday destination.

One place to take younger kids is the Key West Butterfly Conservatory.

Inside, visitors walk among hundreds of butterflies in a tropical setting, which is enclosed and features a small waterfall.

Families arriving at the Key West Port can create lasting memories at the Butterfly Conservatory.

With hundreds of butterflies and a tropical environment, it’s an ideal stop for children and parents alike.

The serene setting offers a perfect break from crowded tourist spots, allowing families to enjoy nature together.

Access also includes an art gallery with unique “wings of imagination” art made from expired butterflies, which can be purchased.

Tip: Visit in the morning when butterflies are most active, and take your time to enjoy the serene environment and colorful displays.

The Butterfly Conservatory is a fantastic experience for nature lovers and photographers.

8. Visit the Maritime Museums

The Key West Shipwreck Museum combines films and artifacts to share stories of the “era of the wreckers” and how trade and commerce ruled Key West in the 1850s.

The multi-level museum also provides outside access to a captain’s observatory designed to view the distant reefs for wrecks. Still, today, it allows unobstructed views of Key West in all directions.

Another worthy shipwreck museum is the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. Visitors can find many of the artifacts of earlier Spanish Galleon Wrecks and stories of the early days of sailing around the Florida Keys Reefs.

Tip: Allocate extra time at each museum to fully engage with the interactive exhibits and learn more about Key West’s maritime history.

Both museums offer a deep dive into the island’s nautical past, perfect for history buffs.

9. Take a Historic Beach Day

Fort Zachary Taylor Beach in Key West (Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons/fredwbaker)

Although not known as a beach town, spending a day at the beach is a good idea for those who stay in town longer than a weekend.

Plus, it is not everywhere a beach day coincides with visiting a historic landmark.

At Fort Zachary Beach, one of the best beaches in the Florida Keys, visitors can snorkel steps from the sand and tour a mid-1800s fort.

Fort Zachary Beach offers snorkeling and a touch of history, making it an excellent choice for families.

Parents can explore the fort while kids snorkel or play on the beach.

Families from the Key West Cruise Port can spend a day here enjoying the historical site and the beach, combining education and fun in one outing.

Tip: Bring snorkeling gear or rent it on-site to explore the underwater world off the beach.

The clear waters around Fort Zachary Taylor make it an excellent spot for beginners and experienced snorkelers.

10. Taste the Local Rum

We all know Ernest Hemingway called the Florida Keys home, and his bold, adventurous spirit is claimed to be captured in Papa’s Pilar.

Take a tour and taste the rum on-site. Another rum favorite can be found at the Key West First Legal Rum location.

All distilling tasks are performed by hand on-site, and the rums are aged in salt-cured barrels with tropical flavors. A visit here can bring out a little of the pirate in all of us.

Tip: Opt for a guided tasting to learn about the unique distilling process and to try a wider variety of rum flavors.