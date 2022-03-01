Bookings Open For Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 Caribbean Cruises

Share this article

Royal Caribbean has opened up bookings for its 2023-2024 Caribbean sailings, which will include seven ships sailing mostly weeklong voyages in the eastern, western, and southern Caribbean regions.

Wonder of the Seas

For the 2023-2024 winter season, Royal Caribbean’s newest mega-ship Wonder of the Seas will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on mostly seven-night western and eastern Caribbean voyages.

On the western route, port calls will include Cozumel, Roatán, Costa Maya, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. On the eastern itinerary, calls will be St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Symphony of the Seas

For the first time, Symphony of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades for the 2023-2024 season, operating six-night western Caribbean and eight-night southern Caribbean cruises.

Port calls on the six-night will be Labadee, Haiti; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Nassau, Bahamas. Port stops on the eight-night will be Aruba, Curaçao, and Labadee.

Odyssey of the Seas

Odyssey of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades, sailing eight-night southern Caribbean and six-night eastern Caribbean voyages.

Port calls for most of the eight-night cruises will include Aruba, Curaçao, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Destinations on the six-night route will vary, including a combination of some of these ports: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, Puerto Plata, Falmouth, and Grand Cayman.

MORE: 8 Cruise Lines Drop Their Face Mask Requirements

Oasis of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas will homeport in Miami, offering mostly seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises for the 2023-2024 season.

Western Caribbean itineraries will call at Nassau, Labadee, and Falmouth. There will be two main eastern Caribbean itineraries: one that visits Labadee, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay; and another that visits Labadee, Falmouth, Nassau, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Harmony of the Seas

Galveston, Texas will welcome Harmony of the Seas for the 2023-2024 season, from where the ship will operate mostly seven-night western Caribbean voyages.

Port calls will include Costa Maya, Roatán, and Cozumel.

Voyager of the Seas

Voyager of the Seas will homeport in Port Canaveral, offering six and eight-night eastern Caribbean sailings.

Destinations on the six-night cruises will be Nassau, Labadee, and Puerto Plata. Calls on most of the eight-night voyages will include Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Puerto Plata.

Brilliance of the Seas

Brilliance of the Seas will call Tampa home for the 2023-2024 winter season, from where it will operate mostly seven-night western Caribbean cruises.

Port calls will include Costa Maya, Belize, Roatán, and Cozumel.

READ NEXT: Wonder of the Seas Dining Guide: Which Restaurants Are Complimentary?