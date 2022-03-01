CRUISE NEWS
Bookings Open For Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean has opened up bookings for its 2023-2024 Caribbean sailings, which will include seven ships sailing mostly weeklong voyages in the eastern, western, and southern Caribbean regions.
Wonder of the Seas
For the 2023-2024 winter season, Royal Caribbean’s newest mega-ship Wonder of the Seas will set sail from Port Canaveral, Florida on mostly seven-night western and eastern Caribbean voyages.
On the western route, port calls will include Cozumel, Roatán, Costa Maya, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. On the eastern itinerary, calls will be St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Symphony of the Seas
For the first time, Symphony of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades for the 2023-2024 season, operating six-night western Caribbean and eight-night southern Caribbean cruises.
Port calls on the six-night will be Labadee, Haiti; Falmouth, Jamaica; and Nassau, Bahamas. Port stops on the eight-night will be Aruba, Curaçao, and Labadee.
Odyssey of the Seas
Odyssey of the Seas will homeport in Port Everglades, sailing eight-night southern Caribbean and six-night eastern Caribbean voyages.
Port calls for most of the eight-night cruises will include Aruba, Curaçao, and Perfect Day at CocoCay. Destinations on the six-night route will vary, including a combination of some of these ports: Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee, Puerto Plata, Falmouth, and Grand Cayman.
MORE: 8 Cruise Lines Drop Their Face Mask Requirements
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas will homeport in Miami, offering mostly seven-night eastern and western Caribbean cruises for the 2023-2024 season.
Western Caribbean itineraries will call at Nassau, Labadee, and Falmouth. There will be two main eastern Caribbean itineraries: one that visits Labadee, St. Thomas, and Perfect Day at CocoCay; and another that visits Labadee, Falmouth, Nassau, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Harmony of the Seas
Galveston, Texas will welcome Harmony of the Seas for the 2023-2024 season, from where the ship will operate mostly seven-night western Caribbean voyages.
Port calls will include Costa Maya, Roatán, and Cozumel.
Voyager of the Seas
Voyager of the Seas will homeport in Port Canaveral, offering six and eight-night eastern Caribbean sailings.
Destinations on the six-night cruises will be Nassau, Labadee, and Puerto Plata. Calls on most of the eight-night voyages will include Labadee, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and Puerto Plata.
Brilliance of the Seas
Brilliance of the Seas will call Tampa home for the 2023-2024 winter season, from where it will operate mostly seven-night western Caribbean cruises.
Port calls will include Costa Maya, Belize, Roatán, and Cozumel.
READ NEXT: Wonder of the Seas Dining Guide: Which Restaurants Are Complimentary?
RECENT POSTS
- Bookings Open For Royal Caribbean’s 2023-24 Caribbean Cruises
- 8 Cruise Lines Drop Their Face Mask Requirements
- Cruise News Today — March 1, 2022 [VIDEO]
- Carnival Outlines Deployment Details for 3 More Cruise Ships
- Viking Reveals Images of First Expedition Ship [PHOTOS]
- Retired Cruise Ships Could See New Life As Affordable Miami Housing
- New Luxury Cruise Ship Floated Out at the Shipyard
- New Silversea Ship Christened in the Galápagos Islands
- Norwegian CEO: ‘I Don’t Need the CDC to Tell Me How to Run a Safe Cruise Line’
- Norwegian Cruise Line to Be Fully Sailing By Summer, But Don’t Expect to Find Bargains