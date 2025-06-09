Carnival Celebrates 35 Years at Port Canaveral Cruise Port

Carnival Cruise Line commemorated 35 years of sailing from Port Canaveral with a special event aboard Mardi Gras, showing its longstanding partnership with the Central Florida port.

Since becoming the first major cruise line to operate from Port Canaveral in 1990, Carnival has expanded its footprint to homeport five ships, welcoming more than 1.2 million guests annually.

During the celebration, officials from Port Canaveral presented a proclamation that recognized the economic impact of Carnival’s presence.

Additionally, the cruise line donated a hybrid truck to Keep Brevard Beautiful in honor of World Ocean Day.

Looking ahead, Carnival plans to grow even more at the port with the arrival of Carnival Festivale, a sister ship to Mardi Gras that will debut in 2027.

The Excel-class ship will introduce new onboard features, including music-themed zones and Carnival’s largest water park.

Carnival’s exclusive destination, Celebration Key, will also open this summer, with Carnival Vista making the first call.

With over 300 sailings yearly, the cruise line estimates a $450 million annual economic impact from its Port Canaveral operations.