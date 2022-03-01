Carnival Outlines Deployment Details for 3 More Cruise Ships

Share this article

In early February, Carnival announced deployment changes for a number of the ships in its fleet. Now, the line has announced new homeports and itineraries for some of those vessels.

Carnival Elation

Carnival Elation will be moving to Jacksonville, Florida, and remain there until 2024. The vessel will continue sailing four and five-night voyages formerly assigned to Carnival Ecstasy, as that ship will be leaving the fleet later this year.

Itineraries into 2024 for additional voyages from Jacksonville will open for booking soon.

Carnival Freedom

Carnival Freedom will be moving to Port Canaveral, Florida in April 2022 to replace Carnival Elation. The ship will continue to operate four and five-night cruises from Port Canaveral, and itineraries through April 29, 2023 will open for booking soon.

MORE: Carnival Cruise Line Details Upcoming Megaship, New Areas

Carnival Spirit

After completing its recently-announced summer 2022 season in Alaska, Carnival Spirit will continue to operate six and eight-night voyages previously assigned to Carnival Freedom from Miami through April 8, 2023.

Following the completion of its Caribbean voyages from Miami, Carnival Spirit will operate a Panama Canal Journeys cruise on April 16, 2023, arriving in Seattle. It’ll then operate a series of Alaska cruises from May 2, 2023 through September 12, 2023. Those itineraries will open for booking soon as well.

Additional Information

While Carnival Cruise Line completes the swap of existing reservations to the new ship assignments and provides equivalent accommodations, the itineraries will remain closed for sale and reservations won’t be accessible for up to three weeks.

Once the process has been completed, an email confirmation will be sent to guests or travel advisors, and the new reservations will be accessible again. The new itineraries will also open for sale at that time.

“We are very happy with the positive reception this redeployment plan has already generated from our guests and travel advisor partners,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“In combination with our successful restart, new ship assignments are creating excitement as we build momentum for a successful 2022 and beyond.”

RELATED: Carnival Shuffles Several Cruise Ships, Makes Major Move In Alaska