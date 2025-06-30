Coke Returns to Carnival Ships by September 2025

Carnival Cruise Line is switching back to Coca-Cola products across its North American fleet, ending a five-year partnership with PepsiCo that never fully won over many of its guests.

Two red soda cans, one with the Coca-Cola logo and one with the Carnival logo, are touching in front of a cruise ship railing on Carnival Ships, with the ocean and blue sky in the background. Text above reads, "On Carnival - Cheers to That.

The change, announced Monday, begins rolling out this summer and will be fully in place by the end of September 2025.

 “Carnival Cruise Line and Coca-Cola are two iconic brands that celebrate fun, family, friendship, food and fabulous memories,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 

“We are excited to welcome back Coca-Cola’s diverse lineup of beverages which our guests love and which will enhance the food and beverage experience that is always part of a great cruise vacation on Carnival. Both our brands are built on bringing people together making The Coca-Cola Company and Carnival Cruise Line a perfect partnership.”

As Carnival sails away from Pepsi, guests will soon enjoy their favorite Coca-Cola brands, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fanta, Powerade, Topo Chico, fairlife, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, and others.

A close-up view of several red Coke cans with "Original Taste" text, stacked on a shelf, captures the fun spirit found on Carnival Ships—reminding you to grab your favorite drink for your cruise in September 2025. A Diet Coke can peeks in on the right.

The cruise line originally made the switch from Coke to Pepsi in January 2020, introducing brands like Gatorade, bubly, Pure Leaf tea, and Starbucks ready-to-drink coffee.

While PepsiCo’s offered a similar selection, many longtime cruisers weren’t happy. The switch sparked backlash on social media, with guests voicing strong opinions.

Others said they started packing their own Coke products to bring onboard. In response, Carnival had allowed guests to bring a 12-pack of canned beverages.

