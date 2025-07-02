French Riviera Port Cracks Down on Large Cruise Ships

Cannes, on the French Riviera, is the latest port destination to crack down on cruise ship traffic. The City Council voted to adopt new cruise ship restrictions that will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Ships Up to 1,000 Guests Can Dock

It calls for a ban on cruise ships accommodating more than 1,000 guests from the harbor.

Additionally, it will set a limit of 6,000 passengers per day. Larger cruise ships won’t be completely banned from Cannes – they will still be able to visit and tender passengers ashore.

This is already in effect for the largest cruise ships which the port cannot accommodate. However, cruise ships will be required to anchor further out at sea.

The Cannes City Council resolution called for a “less numerous, less big, less polluting and more esthetic” cruise ship policy. Cannes is a regular Mediterranean port of call for operators such as Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, as well as several smaller boutique cruise lines.

“Cannes has become a major cruise ship destination, with real economic benefits,” said Cannes Mayor David Lisnard. “It’s not about banning cruise ships, but about regulating, organizing, and setting guidelines for their navigation.”

Cannes, a chic destination known for its film festival and private yacht culture, welcomes about three million visitors per year, with roughly 10% arriving on the French Riviera by cruise ship. 

Nearby Nice Just Adopted Similar Cruise Ship Restrictions

New port rules have just taken effect in nearby Nice and Villefranche.

This allows only cruise ships with under 450 passengers to dock at the port while a limited number of vessels of up to 2,500 passengers can anchor in the bay and then tender guests ashore. The apparent aim was to shift larger ships toward Cannes which is less than one hour away.

