Cruise News Today — June 28, 2023

New Cruise Line to Perfect Day

Another cruise line is calling to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity announced an expanded Caribbean program next summer, featuring increased year-round sailings and weekend itineraries on two ships.

Celebrity Beyond and Celebrity Reflection will offer itineraries to Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“Our customers are consistently asking for more opportunities to visit this stunning region year-round, have more weekend options so they can getaway easier, and have expressed a desire for a private island destination.

Celebrity Reflection will sail three and four-night sailings. Beyond will sail six and eight-night cruises.

Both vessels will cruise from South Florida.

Carnival Corporate Business Update for Q2

Carnival Corporation has delivered Q2 results that exceed expectations, driven by strong North American cruise demand, unprecedented bookings, and solid occupancy rates, instilling confidence for Q3 2023.

While the company posted a net loss of $407 million, its revenue soared to an all-time high of $4.9 billion, primarily attributed to increased bookings and onboard expenditures.

As a testament to the company’s promising rebound, Carnival Corporation holds a record-breaking $7.2 billion in customer deposits.

Furthermore, the successful integration and full bookings of new vessels, like the Carnival Venezia, underscore the company’s consistent path toward financial recovery.

Royal Axes Jazz Club on 3 Ships

Royal Caribbean has successfully transitioned the jazz clubs aboard its three oldest Oasis-class ships – Harmony of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, and Allure of the Seas – into smokeless casinos.

This means the jazz clubs, formerly known as “Jazz on 4” on Deck 4 of each ship, no longer exist, having made way for the expanded casino areas.

The move was prompted by increased customer demand for smoke-free gambling spaces.

