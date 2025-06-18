Cruise Ship Evacuates 1,500 Birthright Participants From Israel

With Israel-Iran hostilities continuing and Israel’s airspace still closed, a cruise ship has come to the aid of young adults stranded in the country. Nearly 1,500 have been evacuated by sea and arrived in Cyprus this week. 

Israel Airspace Remains Closed

A large white and blue cruise ship with “Panagia Theotokos” written on the funnel is docked in a port, with buildings and cranes visible in the background under a clear sky.
(Photo via Shutterstock)

Most Jewish Americans were in the country as part of the Birthright Israel program. The Israeli cruise ship Crown Iris, operated by Mano Maritime, left Ashdod Port and arrived safely in Larnaca, Cyprus.

The ship was escorted by the Israeli Navy for the 13-hour Mediterranean Sea crossing. 

“This was a complex operation, carried out under immense pressure, and we are proud to have brought 1,500 young adults safely to Cyprus. Our team continues to work around the clock to secure solutions for the remaining participants still in Israel,” said Gidi Mark, CEO of Birthright Israel.

More Than 1,000 Remain Stranded in Israel

A map showing eastern Mediterranean sea routes, with marked waypoints near Cyprus, Turkey, and Lebanon. Blue lines trace ship paths across the area. Cyprus is centrally located; the mainland coastlines are visible to the east and north.

The Americans were then flown to Tampa, Florida on chartered aircraft arranged by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Birthright Israel says there are still approximately 1,300 program participants in Israel.

Noa Bauer, vice president of global marketing at Birthright Israel, said they will likely also be transported by sea or possibly by plane if the airspace reopens and it is safe to do so. 

“We’ve been in past operations when we needed to get people out, and usually the skies were an option. There were also options through maybe Jordan,” Bauer said. ”We have a lot of people, and we wanted to get them out in the safest way.”

Birthright Israel is a free 10-day trip for Jewish young adults aged up to 26 to learn about Israel and their Jewish heritage. Bauer announced a major event planned for June 23 to celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary had to be canceled.

Bauer added that once these remaining Birthright guests are evacuated, the cruise ship will open up space to other organizations responsible for tourists stranded in Israel.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.