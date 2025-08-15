Disney Destiny Floats Out at Meyer Werft, November Launch on Track

Disney Cruise Line reached a major construction milestone in August as the Disney Destiny floated out from the covered building hall at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

The event, held on Saturday, August 9, marked the vessel’s first time in open water.

Float out is a major stage in the shipbuilding process, signaling the end of major structural work and the start of final outfitting, systems testing, and sea trials.

Disney Destiny is scheduled to debut in November 2025 from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with an interior theme celebrating heroes and villains from Disney stories.

Part of a Larger Expansion

(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Disney Destiny is the third in the Wish-class series, following Disney Wish and Disney Treasure. Like its sisters, the ship will measure approximately 144,000 gross tons, carry 4,000 passengers, and be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

The float out comes as Disney Cruise Line continues a multi-year expansion that includes the arrival of Disney Adventure in 2025.

Unlike the Wish-class ships, Disney Adventure began life as the Global Dream, a vessel originally being built for Dream Cruises under Genting Hong Kong.

When Genting filed for bankruptcy in 2022, the unfinished ship was purchased by Disney at a steep discount and sent to Meyer Werft for completion. It will be the largest ship in the Disney fleet and homeport in Singapore beginning in 2025.

Looking Ahead

(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

In addition to Destiny and Adventure, Disney has announced plans for four more ships between 2027 and 2031, including a brand-new class debuting in 2029.