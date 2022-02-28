New Silversea Ship Christened in the Galápagos Islands

Share this article

Silversea Cruises’ ship Silver Origin was christened during an expedition-inspired ceremony in the Galápagos Islands on Friday.

Guests took to the water on the vessel’s Zodiac boats, raising a glass of champagne as Silversea officially welcomed the vessel to its fleet of 10 before esteemed conservationist and resident of the Galápagos Islands, Johanna Carrión, was revealed to be the ship’s godmother.

A bagpipe performance initiated the intimate naming ceremony, a tradition of Royal Caribbean Group. The ceremony marked Jason Liberty’s first ship christening as the new president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group.

Liberty co-hosted the event with Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises; Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer of Silversea Cruises; and Fernando Delgado, vice president of Silversea Cruises Ecuador.

Escorted by Captain Karin Chacon, Johanna made her first address to Silver Origin‘s guests as the godmother before Bishop Patricio Bonilla blessed the vessel.

About Johanna Carrión

Raised in the Galápagos Islands and a resident of the archipelago, Carrión is the executive director and CEO of the Scalesia Foundation — an educational foundation, supported by Silversea Cruises, that champions the long-term conservation of the Galápagos through education.

Silversea selected Carrión as godmother due to her commitment to sustainability and her passion for benefiting future generations with hands-on, conservation-focused education in the Galápagos.

“It was a very proud moment to officially welcome Silver Origin to our fleet,” said Roberto Martinoli. “Beyond just visiting the most beautiful corners of our planet, Silversea aims to enrich each destination. This is especially true in the Galápagos Islands. Silver Origin is our strongest means to inspire travellers to safeguard the wellbeing of this beautiful archipelago for future generations.”

He continued, “We are honoured to welcome Johanna Carrión to the extended family as the official Godmother of Silver Origin. Johanna’s tireless efforts to champion conservation in the Galápagos make her the perfect ambassador for our cruise line.”

The Silversea Fund for the Galápagos

With the long-term aim of safeguarding the Galápagos Islands’ ecosystem for future generations, Silversea launched the Silversea Fund for the Galápagos to support a diverse selection of educational projects each year.

In addition to benefiting regional conservation efforts and enhancing their connection with the destination, the fund’s donors save on Silversea, as the line matches guests’ contributions in the form of a future cruise credit.

The Scalesia Foundation also receives support from Silversea. A recent donation from the cruise line will cover 50 percent of the scholarships for 30 students at the Tomas de Berlanga School, which, operated by the Scalesia Foundation, offers education to inhabitants of the Galápagos Islands with a focus on sustainability principles.

Silver Origin

Silversea’s first destination-specific ship, the 100-guest Silver Origin was built with the environment in mind.

The vessel was designed with a focus on the pillars of sustainability, destination on board, expedition experience, authentic local culture, and comfort and service. The all-suite, all-balcony ship welcomes passengers year-round in the Galápagos.

