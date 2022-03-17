Royal Caribbean Updates U.S. Cruise Health & Safety Protocols

Share this article

Royal Caribbean International has announced its updated cruise protocols for sailings from United States homeports.

These policies will be in effect through at least May 31, 2022.

Vaccination

All passengers 12 and older must be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before sailing. Kids under 12 do not need to be vaccinated to sail, but those who are should follow the guidance below for vaccinated guests.

Testing

These testing policies apply to voyages from all U.S. homeports except for Puerto Rico.

Pre-Cruise

Vaccinated guests 12 and older: A PCR or antigen test must be taken no more than 2 days prior to sailing.

Unvaccinated kids ages 2 to 11 years old: A PCR test must be taken no more than three days prior to sailing, but not on boarding day. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Testing is not required for babies and toddlers under 2.

Certificate of Recovery: Instead of a negative pre-cruise test, a Certificate of Recovery and a positive PCR test taken between 11-90 days prior to the sail date can be provided. (Note: Some ports of call don’t accept Certificates of Recovery for the purposes of debarking and enjoying the destination.)

Embarkation Day

Unvaccinated kids ages 2 to 11 years old will take a complimentary COVID-19 test during check-in at the port. Registration details will be sent via email in advance.

Onboard

For sailings five nights or longer, unvaccinated kids 2 to 11 will take a free antigen test prior to debarkation. On cruises longer than 10 nights, additional testing may be done on board.

Healthy Shore Excursions

For departures on or after March 18, all guests, regardless of vaccination status, may visit most ports freely or book a shore excursion.

All guests going ashore must still follow local health and safety guidance when visiting. Unvaccinated kids should expect to wear masks while ashore.

Five ports are an exception and unvaccinated guests will still require a tour to go ashore: St. Lucia, Dominica, St. Vincent, Barbados, and Falmouth.

Masks

Masks are not required for fully vaccinated guests. Unvaccinated kids 2 and older are expected to continue wearing masks indoors. They’re also required for all kids 2 and older while in the Adventure Ocean kids’ clubs, regardless of vaccination status.

Dining & More

Previous venue restrictions based on vaccination status have been lifted; there are no more vaccinated-only restaurants, bars, or other venues.

