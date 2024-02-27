Authorities allow Norwegian cruise ship passengers to leave after cholera scare

Frank M
Frank M

Contents Show

On Tuesday morning, an update from the cruise line said, “Despite previous reports and speculations, there were no confirmed cases nor any evidence of cholera on board the vessel.  Following the results of the regulatory testing by the government of Mauritius and their confirmation that no trace of cholera was found during their testing, Norwegian Dawn has been cleared for entry into Port Louis, Mauritius, and disembarkation of all guests will commence early morning Feb. 27, 2024 local time.”

Cruise ship passengers aboard Norwegian Dawn will finally disembark in Mauritius following a delay due to fears of a cholera outbreak. Norwegian Cruise Line said a few guests had mild symptoms of a stomach-related illness, but cholera has not been detected.

Norwegian Dawn aerial view

No Trace of Cholera Found on Ship

Mauritius health officials have confirmed no cholera among affected guests or crew and have approved the disembarkation of cruise ship guests. They can come ashore in the early morning of February 27 local time. The ship arrived at Port Louis—Mauritius on February 25.

According to UN health data, at least 188,000 people have been infected with cholera across several countries in southern Africa since the beginning of 2023. Around 3,000 people died.

Due to the delay, NCL Care Team staff were flown in from Miami and England to assist. The NCL Air Team has rearranged over 400 flights for guests who booked air travel through the cruise line.

All others were granted free Wi-Fi and phone calls to help reschedule their travel. NCL is also reimbursing for reasonably incurred expenses, it says. Guests were also given a future cruise credit.

Guests Being Reimbursed

norwegian dawn carnival glory jewel of the seas multiple ships

Additionally, NCL booked 1,200 hotel rooms for over 2,000 guests booked on the next delayed cruise out of Port Louis. They will also receive a pro-rata refund for the shortened cruise voyage. 

One current passenger says the situation has been “fairly calm” on the ship. “The passengers on this ship have appeared to take this in their stride,” Mary Francovilla Dees, 69, told the BBC.

This article was updated to reflect current information.

Recent Posts

Share this post

Related posts

Two pictures of the ERS-2 satellite in space and a cruise ship sailing in the ocean.

Cruise ship avoids impact with falling space junk

Royal Caribbean Star of the Seas

Royal Caribbean’s Star of the Seas inaugural voyage canceled, citing shipyard delays

Norwegian Gem cruise ship in the ocean, providing exceptional service for Jacksonville residents.

Norwegian Cruise Line posts first annual profit since 2019

An aerial view of the Port of Galveston, a top U.S. cruise and cargo port, with Royal Caribbean Cruise Line’s Grandeur of the Seas pictured in the foreground.

5 key insights to Galveston’s thriving cruise market

Enjoy breathtaking views of a cruise ship and penguins in Antarctica on this World Cruise. Add a checkmark to your bucket list with these stunning images.

Cruise bucket list? You can sail a 132-day World Cruise to all seven continents in 2026

An aerial view of a large cruise ship in the ocean during Venice Port Calls.

Authorities allow Norwegian cruise ship passengers to leave after cholera scare

Cruise Radio header

Bringing you 15 years of cruise industry experience. Cruise Radio prioritizes well-balanced cruise news coverage and accurate reporting, paired with ship reviews and tips.  Learn more about our team

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Rss Linkedin

Quick links

Cruise Radio, LLC © Copyright 2009-2024 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc