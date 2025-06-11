Best Ways to Get From Vancouver Airport to the Cruise Terminal

If you’re cruising out of Vancouver, chances are you’ll arrive by plane and need to figure out how to get from the airport to the cruise terminal.

Luckily, there are several options, depending on your budget.

Best Ways to Get from the Airport to Cruise Terminal

Price from Airport to Canada Place Cruise Terminal(Vancouver, BC) Uber $36 30 minutes Taxi $38 30 minutes Sky Train $9 25 minutes Cruise Line Transfer $30 40 minutes

1. Uber or Lyft

For years, taxi companies had Vancouver on lockdown, but as of January 2020, the Passenger Transportation Board approved ride-sharing in the city.

Keep in mind, you may need an international data plan to use a ride-sharing app without getting charged international data usage rates. The ride itself should take about 30 minutes or less.

Estimated fares

Uber X: $28-$36

Uber XL: $42-$53

2. Taxi

While taxis are no longer the only game in town, they’re still a viable and popular option for people wanting to travel to and from the airport. This is especially true if you don’t have international data to use on a ride-sharing app.

Plus, there are almost always cabs at the ready, whereas you might have to wait for an Uber or Lyft.

Worried about being overcharged? Don’t be. The fare is set based on zones, so you’ll know exactly how much you will be charged.

To grab a taxi from the airport, leave the baggage claim area, walk out of the building, and you’ll see a taxi queue. You simply hop in line, and they will assign you the next available cab.

Because Vancouver airport controls the taxi companies, you don’t have to worry about being taken advantage of. They also have signs posted explaining the various zones and rates.

Alternatively, if you prefer to skip the taxi line and pre-arrange your ride, AirportTransfer.com‘s Vancouver Airport Transfer Taxis offer pre-booked services with flat rates and professional drivers.

Not going straight to the cruise terminal?

You can find a zone map here with current rates.

Taxi Fare to Canada Place (aka Vancouver’s cruise port)

Zone 9: $38

Approximately 30 minutes

3. Sky Train

Vancouver’s rail system is intuitive and easy to navigate. The best part is that you can take it right from the airport to the waterfront downtown. This option works best if you’re on a budget and don’t mind doing a little bit of walking.

To catch the SkyTrain, go to Level Three, and you’ll find the train next to the parking garage. You don’t have to worry about getting on the wrong train because only one route services the airport, Canada Line. This route will end at the waterfront where the cruise terminal is located.

SkyTrain Information

It runs approximately every six to 20 minutes

Located on Level 3 of the airport

The cost is $9 CAD

You can find more information about SkyTrain and its route planner on Vancouver’s TransLink website.

4. Cruise Line Transfer

All major cruise lines offer transfer services from the Vancouver Airport to the cruise ship. Most, however, only offer this service on embarkation and disembarkation day. In other words, if you’re flying in a day early, this option won’t be available.

Otherwise, this is the option many cruisers find most convenient. Most cruise lines charge around $30 per guest (each way) and require that you purchase transfers in advance so they know exactly how many people will be using the buses.

You can book the return transfer back to the airport during your cruise.

For example, Carnival Cruise Line charges $27.99 per guest each way. At that rate, it’s cheaper to use one of the above methods.

Cruise transfers

Pro : Someone will meet you at the baggage claim and be able to help you with your luggage.

: Someone will meet you at the baggage claim and be able to help you with your luggage. Con: Typically, the bus won’t leave for the port until full. This means you could wind up circling the airport a couple of times, collecting fellow guests.

Remember that the rates listed above are in Canadian dollars (except the cruise line transfer), meaning you’ll pay the current exchange rate.