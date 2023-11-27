Bimini Cruise Port Celebrates 1 Million Cruise Ship Passengers

Bimini cruise port welcomed its one millionth cruise passenger, who arrived on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady on Thanksgiving Day.

George and Andrea Saucedo arrived as the millionth guests on Thursday. (BIMINI CRUISE)

Passengers George and Andrea Saucedo from Florida were the milestone guests who disembarked at RW’s Bimini port. Their arrival was celebrated with champagne, balloons, a gift certificate for a 2-night stay at the resort’s Hilton hotel, and free ferry transportation aboard the Balearia.

RW General Manager Andrew Kerzmann and Assistant General Manager Greg Stubb presented the couple with the certificate.

The milestone takes place a little over 2 years since the facility became operational. Let’s review the important milestones that led to the event.

RW Cruise Port opened in July 2021

(CRUISE RADIO)

The construction of the cruise port was finished in March 2020 but it wasn’t until July 2021 that it began receiving cruise ships. On July 18th, Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity became the first cruise vessel to call at the port. Its modern and bigger facilities finally allowed larger ships (like the 225,000-ton Oasis Class vessels) to berth in the area.

The cruise port was developed by Resorts World Bimini and is operated by Genting Americas. Upon its opening, it became the third port in the Bahamas to be built on a non-private island.

Why Bimini?

Bimini Beach Club (CRUISE RADIO)

With under 2,000 residents and only a few resorts, Bimini is virtually untouched but full of historical landmarks, natural attractions, and gorgeous beaches. Despite its raw beauty, visitors can still enjoy luxurious amenities thanks to Resorts World Bimini and Virgin Voyages’ Bimini Beach Club.

Recently, the company has been marketing the newly opened Bimini Beach to the public, a 4.5-acre private beach that offers comfortable waterfront lounge areas, pools, dining options, and a DJ booth.

So far, the port has been highly successful and has hosted 500 cruise ships. Scarlet Lady, its most frequent visitor, has visited the port 166 times.

For 2024, the cruise port is already 75% booked while in 2025, 85% of its capacity has been reserved.