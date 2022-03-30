Carnival Cruise Line Adds 50th Birthday Merchandise to Website

Carnival Cruise Line has added many of its 50th Birthday merchandise items to its online retail website, shop.carnival.com.

The 50th Birthday merchandise collection first launched in early March, with a commemorative coin set that was released exclusively on Brand Ambassador John Heald’s Facebook page. It sold out within minutes of posting.

Next up, a variety of items were sent to many of Carnival Cruise Line’s ships, and saw just as much popularity onboard.

Currently, Carnival’s online shop features birthday items such as a 50th Birthday edition Monopoly game with Carnival-themed tokens, which were offered on the Sailabrations cruises.

Over the coming weeks, new items will be added to the website through mid-April. Some collectibles that will be sold exclusively online, as well as other products soon to be released include:

“Piece of History” collection – limited-edition and numbered brass pin and keychain collection melded from the handrails of the original 1972 TSS Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first ship.

– limited-edition and numbered brass pin and keychain collection melded from the handrails of the original 1972 TSS Mardi Gras, Carnival’s first ship. Carnival Celebration crystal glass ship model – this is the first time guests can purchase a ship model of the line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, debuting from PortMiami this November.

– this is the first time guests can purchase a ship model of the line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, debuting from PortMiami this November. Singing Funnel Hat – the classic Funnel hat revamped and kicked up a notch with added music and a battery pack, so the funnel can clap to the beat.

– the classic Funnel hat revamped and kicked up a notch with added music and a battery pack, so the funnel can clap to the beat. Sensation Mug – the last opportunity for guests to buy a Carnival Sensation-themed collectible before the ship leaves the fleet.

“When we created the 50th Birthday retail collection, we were confident our guests would love the new and elevated styles, but the positive response has been absolutely overwhelming. Items we planned to sell over the course of weeks sold out in a day,” said Jeremy Schiller, vice president of retail operations for Carnival Cruise Line. “The expanded offerings now available in our online retail shop are a celebration of this success and an opportunity for our guests to still purchase the items they love while on land.”

These items are/will be available on shop.carnival.com for a limited time, and can be shipped anywhere within the United States.

