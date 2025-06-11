Carnival Cuts Food Waste on Cruises by 44 Percent

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise operator, has reduced food waste per person by 44% since 2019, exceeding its 2025 goal of 40% a year early.

A buffet counter labeled "Old Fashioned BBQ" displays various dishes, including meats and sides. Bottles of condiments are lined up on the left. A person wearing a cap and apron is seen behind the counter, preparing food, evoking the festive ambiance seen in many Carnival Liberty Review mentions.

The reduction, part of the company’s “Less Left Over” initiative, has helped Carnival avoid over $250 million in food costs while enhancing meal experiences for nearly 13.5 million annual guests.

The strategy spans all Carnival brands and uses real-time data, AI-powered systems, and culinary training to minimize waste from sourcing to service.

A buffet restaurant reminiscent of a Carnival Cruise, featuring a variety of food stations. Dishes of fruits, bread, and other items await under a checkered ceiling. Potted plants add to the decor, making it as magical as dining on the Carnival Magic itself.
(Photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Beyond onboard innovations, the company also repurposes leftovers for uses such as biofuel and compost, and donates surplus food to local communities.

Carnival has set a target to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.

Picture of Frank M

Frank M

Frank is a seasoned travel journalist with over a decade of experience covering hospitality, cruise, and air travel. He has traveled extensively by land, sea, and air, collaborating with industry giants like Marriott, Hyatt, Disney, and Carnival Corp. His work has been featured in major international and industry publications across four continents.
Recent Posts
Cruise Radio header

Cruise Radio has delivered trusted cruise news, ship reviews, and travel tips for over 16 years. It’s your source for accurate, balanced cruise industry news coverage.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube Tiktok Pinterest Linkedin

Quick links

Information submitted to Cruise Radio via email, social media, or our tip line is used solely for editorial purposes. 

We respect your privacy—your name, identity, or any personally identifying details will never be published or shared in articles, audio segments, or video content without your explicit permission.

Cruise Radio © Copyright 2009-2025 | Website Designed By Insider Perks, Inc.