Carnival Cuts Food Waste on Cruises by 44 Percent

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise operator, has reduced food waste per person by 44% since 2019, exceeding its 2025 goal of 40% a year early.

The reduction, part of the company’s “Less Left Over” initiative, has helped Carnival avoid over $250 million in food costs while enhancing meal experiences for nearly 13.5 million annual guests.

The strategy spans all Carnival brands and uses real-time data, AI-powered systems, and culinary training to minimize waste from sourcing to service.

Beyond onboard innovations, the company also repurposes leftovers for uses such as biofuel and compost, and donates surplus food to local communities.

Carnival has set a target to reduce food waste by 50% by 2030.