Cruise Lines Cancel Russia Port Stops, Look For Alternative Destinations

As conflict between Russia and the Ukraine increases, multiple cruise lines have announced that they have either completely canceled calls in those countries for the remainder of 2022, or are preemptively making alternative plans should they need to cancel port visits there.

Here are lines that have announced their plans concerning itineraries in Russia and the Ukraine.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has canceled all remaining port calls to Russia and Ukraine for its three cruise brands — Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Oceania and Norwegian Cruise Line’s first 2022 calls to Saint Petersburg, Russia were both scheduled for May.

In a note to travel advisors, Norwegian Cruise Line said that its team is “working to confirm replacement ports and will advise all impacted guests and travel advisors as soon as possible.”

In total, about 50 sailings between Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises were scheduled to call in Saint Petersburg this summer.

Atlas Ocean Voyages

Atlas Ocean Voyages has adjusted two late-summer 2022 Baltic itineraries due to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On the Hamburg to Kiel itinerary, departing August 26, as well as the Kiel roundtrip itinerary departing September 7, World Navigator will drop Saint Petersburg, Russia as a port stop. Instead, the ship will call at Kotka and Mariehamn, Finland.

The August 26 cruise includes a transit of the Kiel Canal, while the September 7 departure will also add Saaremaa, Estonia where the ship will dock in the city center.

Viking River Cruises

Viking has canceled all 2022 Kyiv, Black Sea, and Bucharest river cruise itineraries.

The line is currently evaluating all itineraries that call in Russia this year and is making plans to modify them.

Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises have both sent out emails to travel advisors and booked guests, informing them that as of right now, summer port calls to Saint Petersburg, Russia are still on the schedule.

However, the cruise lines said that they are continuing to evaluate whether they will be able to visit the port, and are also arranging plans with other ports should they need to replace Saint Petersburg with another destination.

For the latest travel advisories from Royal Caribbean, including those concerning Russia, visit royalcaribbean.com/cruise-ships/itinerary-updates.

