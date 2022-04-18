Cruise Ship Finally Arrives Back in Australia

After being closed to cruising for 765 days and losing a majority of its ships to North America, Australia has finally reopened its cruise industry. Last month, the prime minister said the Australian government would not be renewing its cruise ban that was set back in March 2020.

The first vessel to arrive in port was P&O Australia’s Pacific Explorer at 9 am local time.

Princess Cruises is set to resume sailing Down Under this June from Brisbane. Earlier this year, Carnival — which previously had two ships sailing in the region — pulled them back to North America for this summer.

Before the Pandemic, Australia saw over 300 cruise calls and 600,000 passengers annually.

Norwegian Escape Sails Again After Hull Repairs

After a month of repairs in Port Canaveral, Norwegian Escape finally set sail with guests again on Saturday.

The vessel ran aground off the coast of the Dominican Republic on March 14, towards the beginning of a March 12 sailing. The rest of that cruise was canceled, along with the four subsequent voyages as hull repairs in Canaveral took longer than planned.

This week’s cruise is a seven-night Caribbean sailing.

Later this month, the ship will head across the Atlantic and in May begin a series of mostly 10-night eastern Mediterranean cruises.

Some Crystal Cruises Assets to Be Auctioned Off

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of a cruise ship, this may be your chance.

Several items from the now-defunct cruise line Crystal Cruises are going up for auction later this spring.

Cruise Industry News reports that court filings show items such as tables, furniture, casino equipment, and even entire pallets of cruising cards are going up for sale during an online auction.

More details should be coming in the near future.

