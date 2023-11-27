Cruise News Update: November 27, 2023 [VIDEO]

Here are the top cruise industry news stories for Monday, November 27, 2023, and the stock report for Carnival Corporation (CCL), Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH).

Life at Sea Cruises Cancels 3-Year World Cruise

Passengers who signed up for Life at Sea Cruises’ inaugural three-year world cruise were disappointed when they learned late last week that the company canceled the voyage over not having a ship.

Initially scheduled to depart from Istanbul, the cruise faced multiple delays and changes in departure location before being called off.

Many passengers, having sold or rented out their homes before the voyages, are now stranded and waiting for refunds, which the company plans to issue in installments.

The cruise failed due to financial issues and the inability to secure a ship, with the company’s attempts to purchase the AIDAaura thwarted when another company acquired it.

Carnival Panorama to Have Funnel Removed Before Drydock

The Carnival Panorama will have its funnel removed to fit under Columbia River bridges before entering drydock in Portland for repairs.

Currently docked in Victoria, Canada, the ship will head to the Vigor Shipyard in Portland, Oregon, due to propulsion issues.

This photo is from Michelle in Victoria.

After repairs, it plans to resume service on December 23, 2023, with a seven-night cruise from Long Beach to the Mexican Riviera.

The issue, which affected the ship’s maximum cruising speed, led to the cancellation of four scheduled cruises in early November and an additional two in mid-November, delaying the vessel’s return to service until late December.

Resorts World Bimini Welcomes 1 Millionth Cruise Passenger

On Thursday, November 23, 2023, Resorts World Bimini marked a significant milestone by welcoming its one millionth cruise ship passengers, George and Andrea Saucedo from Plantation, Florida, who arrived on Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady.

Since opening in July 2021, following its completion in March 2020, the Resorts World Bimini Cruise Port has seen substantial traffic across various cruise lines.

The port has hosted 500 cruise calls, with the Scarlet Lady making the most appearances at 166. The port has already secured bookings for 75% of its capacity in 2024 and 85% in 2025.

