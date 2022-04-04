Holland America Ship to House Ukrainian Refugees

Holland America’s ship Volendam will be used to house Ukrainian refugees for three months, as part of an agreement announced by government officials in the Netherlands.

The vessel will provide temporary housing for around 1,500 Ukrainians in Rotterdam. Holland America will provide them with three hot meals a day, housekeeping services, use of public spaces, internet access, and more.

The ship will remain docked at the cargo port of Merwehaven for the entire three months.

Volendam was originally scheduled to reenter passenger service on May 15. Instead, it will now return on July 3. Affected guests will be rebooked on similar itineraries.

STORY: Holland America Ship to Temporarily House Ukrainian Refugees

Silver Dawn Christened in Lisbon

Silversea Cruises’ 10th ship, Silver Dawn, was christened in Lisbon on March 31.

The ship is debuting Silversea’s new Otium wellness program, which includes signature cocktails, in-suite experiences, and a Roman-inspired spa.

Dawn is the line’s third new ship to debut in nine months. She will spend her inaugural season sailing in the Mediterranean until November, when she will then begin a season of Caribbean and Central America cruises.

STORY: Latest Silversea Ship Christened in Lisbon, Debuts New Wellness Program

MSC Euribia Inaugural Season Opens For Booking, Hull Art Contest Winner Announced

MSC Cruises has opened sales for its ship MSC Euribia, which is set to debut in June 2023.

The LNG-powered vessel will spend her inaugural season sailing to the Norwegian fjords from Kiel, Germany.

The line also announced the winner of the hull art contest for the ship. The winning design features sea fauna and flora, in a gradient combining the colors of the MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation logos.

STORY: MSC Euribia Inaugural Itineraries Revealed, Hull Design Winner Announced

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]