Discovery Princess Arrives in LA

Discovery Princess arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday after a transpacific sailing. Greeted by a water cannon salute, the vessel will now gear up for its inaugural cruise on March 27.

The ship originally left the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy on February 1 to begin staffing crew before starting its voyage to North America.

Now that it’s in LA, the ship will spend the next month sailing Mexican voyages before repositioning to the northwest at the end of April for a summer of Alaska cruises. The ship will reposition back to Los Angeles, sailing Mexican Riviera and California coast cruises following its Alaska season through April 2023.

Discovery is the sixth and final ship in the lines Royal-class of vessels, following Enchanted Princess, which launched last fall.

Norwegian Joy Resumes Schedule After Technical Issue

After technical issues, Norwegian Joy is back to its regular schedule after having to skip Cozumel last week.

In a statement, Norwegian Cruise Line said, “On the evening of March 16, 2022, Norwegian Joy’s propulsion pod experienced minor technical issues, causing the vessel to slightly reduce its speed, impacting its docking and undocking mechanism. As a result, the ship’s call to Cozumel, Mexico scheduled for March 17, 2022, was canceled and instead the ship will proceed to Miami for repair.”

The ship returned to Miami on Friday night for repairs and departed on Saturday for its next cruise.

Norwegian’s other ship, Norwegian Escape, which hit a sandbar last week in the Dominican Republic, arrived back in Port Canaveral yesterday and is scheduled to resume cruises this upcoming weekend from Port Canaveral.

The ship had to cancel the remainder of its voyage due to minor damage to the ship’s hull when it ran aground.

Carnival Breeze Departs For Dry Dock

And finally, Carnival Breeze has departed its Texas homeport and is en route to Cadiz, Spain for a planned extended dry dock.

Aside from general maintenance and cosmetic work, the line hasn’t confirmed what else will be done while in Europe, although it’s likely the ship will receive the new blue livery. The ship will be out of service through the end of next month, returning on April 30.

The last dry major dock for Carnival Breeze was in 2017.

