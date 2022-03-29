Share this article

Royal Caribbean Details Alaska Cruise Protocols

Royal Caribbean has published health protocols for its Alaska cruises when the season starts.

All guests 12 and older will be required to be fully vaccinated. Booster shots aren’t required. Unvaccinated kids under 12 will need to be tested, at the family’s expense. Masking requirements for vaccinated guests will be optional, just like in the Caribbean. Kids under 12 should wear masks indoors.

For sailings arriving in Canada, passengers will have to download the ArriveCAN app to submit necessary information.

This is the first full Alaska cruise season since 2019.

Tampa Businesses Rebounding After Cruise Return

Business owners near Port Tampa Bay are happy to see the cruise industry rebounding. According to the port’s director of development, each cruise ship that docks in Tampa brings an estimated $300,000 to the local economy.

Before the pandemic, 1.1 million guests cruised out of the Florida port annually. They are expecting that number to return next year.

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian are all currently sailing from Tampa.

Princess Announces 2023-24 South America & Antarctica Schedule

Princess Cruises has announced its 2023-2024 South America and Antarctica schedule.

Sapphire Princess will offer five itineraries on 10 departures, ranging from 14 to 34 days. Destinations include the Falkland Islands and Costa Rica, with scenic cruising around Cape Horn and along the Antarctic Peninsula.

Bookings open on April 6.

