Share this article

Vision of the Seas Resumes Service From Florida

Another Royal Caribbean ship is back in service, as Vision of the Seas welcomed guests at Port Everglades on Monday. The vessel is returning to cruising with a series of 10 and 11-night southern Caribbean sailings.

In May, Vision will reposition to Barcelona for the summer season, operating five, eight, and 12-night Mediterranean cruises. In November, the ship will return to Port Everglades for its usual southern Caribbean schedule.

With Vision of the Seas back in operation, Royal Caribbean now has 20 ships that have resumed passenger service.

Oceania Cruises Sets Another Single-Day Booking Record

Just six months after setting its previous single-day record, Oceania Cruises has done it again. The line’s 2024 ‘Around the World in 180 Days’ voyage sold out within just 30 minutes of opening for sale on March 2.

At the same time, Oceania also launched four new Grand Voyages. The sell-out of the world cruise along with high demand for the Grand Voyages resulted in a new single-day booking record that surpassed the one set in September 2021 by almost 12 percent.

A whopping 42 percent of those sailing on the line’s current 2022 Around the World voyage rebooked for the 2024 sailing.

STORY: Oceania Cruises Sets Yet Another Single-Day Booking Record

Viking Mississippi Floated Out in Louisiana

Viking’s purpose-built Mississippi River ship has touched water for the first time. Viking Mississippi was floated out at the shipyard in Louisiana on Monday, marking the start of the final stage of construction.

The vessel will have five decks and hold 386 passengers. It will feature an infinity pool, 360 degree promenade deck, indoor and outdoor dining, and a lounge at the bow with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Viking Mississippi is scheduled to debut this June and operate voyages between New Orleans and St. Paul.

STORY: New River Ship Viking Mississippi Floated Out in Louisiana

Watch Cruise Radio News Brief [VIDEO]