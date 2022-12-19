Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube
Here’s What’s on the Menu For Disney Fantasy’s ‘Pixar Day at Sea’

Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever Pixar Day at Sea voyages will set sail in January, and they’ll include — of course — plenty of delicious new dishes for the whole family.

Breakfast With Woody and Friends

Pixar Day at Sea will include a brand-new interactive breakfast experience themed to Woody’s Roundup in “Toy Story 2.” The “Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends” will feature a cowboy guitarist, musical show moments, and appearances from Sheriff Woody, Jesse, and Bullseye.

woody's roundup pixar day at sea breakfast
(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Breakfast will start off with an assortment of muffins and pastries, and continue with options including French toast, classic Mickey waffles, the Prospector’s Breakfast Burrito (filled with potato puffs, sausage, scrambled eggs, and cheddar), and Bullseye’s Mini Pancake Tower (bananas, raspberry jelly, peanut butter, and whipped cream). Lighter options will include smoked salmon with cream cheese, onions, and capers; chilled grapefruit; yogurt parfaits; and a plant-based berry oatmeal parfait.

The Toy Story-themed breakfast will also include three signature breakfast dishes: a buttermilk biscuit entrée with sausage gravy, two fried eggs with hashbrowns with chorizo, and a plant-based combo featuring scrambled eggs, sausage patties, pancake, hashbrown, and grilled tomato.

The “Hey Howdy Breakfast with Woody and Friends” requires advanced reservations, which can be booked up to 30 days prior to the sailing.

Joy-Filled Treats

Disney Fantasy‘s dessert shop Sweet on You will feature a variety of dessert options that celebrate the stories of Pixar films. The Joyful Lemon Cupcake will spark happiness with its lemon sponge and vanilla crème frosting, while the Toy Story Letter Blocks (chocolate blocks filled with mixed candy) and the Sheriff Rice Krispy Treats Badge will make for the perfect pick-me-up during the day.

pixar day at sea joy cupcakes disney cruise line
(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

Themed desserts will also be available in grab-and-go locations across the ship, including in the Cabanas buffet, the adults-only Cove Café, and the Concierge Lounge.

edna mode cupcakes disney cruise line pixar day at sea
(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

California-Inspired Eats

In the evening, a new dinner menu with dishes inspired by the home of Pixar Animation Studios will be served at all of the rotational main dining rooms.

Highlights from the appetizer selection include a smoked salmon and smoked trout rillette or baked shrimp mac and cheese. A salad featuring fresh ingredients such as goat cheese, roasted yellow and red beets, pistachios, and honey dressing beckon to the studio’s roots in Emeryville, California. A variety of main entrées will include a seared grouper, Makhani butter chicken, beef tenderloin, and cobb salad, while vegetarian options include a “Poke” bowl and vegetable tagine.

The signature dessert will be the famous Pixar Ball (also known as the Luxo Ball) with baked vanilla cheesecake, blueberry filling, and lemon almond cake. Other offerings will include strawberry churros, a chocolate pot de crème, pink grapefruit almond cake, poached bosc pear almond tart, and a chocolate fudge sundae.

pixar luxo ball dessert pixar day at sea disney cruise line
(Photo courtesy of Disney Cruise Line)

For more on Pixar Day at Sea, visit Disney Cruise Line to Offer ‘Pixar Day at Sea’ on Select 2023 Sailings.

Sarah Bretz

Sarah Bretz

Sarah has been writing about the cruise industry since 2015. She’s been on nine cruises so far, and her favorite onboard activities include trying out the water slides, spending time in the spa’s thermal suite, eating lots of food, and attending the love & marriage show. You can keep up with her on Instagram at @IAmSarahJaneB.
