Princess Sails From Galveston For First Time in 6 Years

Ruby Princess departed Galveston, Texas on Sunday on an 11-day voyage to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first sailing from Texas in six years.

The departure is the first of 16 sailings from Galveston as part of Ruby Princess’ winter schedule, which includes five to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco. The vessel is set to carry upwards of 50,000 passengers from Galveston this season.

ruby princess galveston texas
Ruby Princess in Galveston (Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

To mark the line’s return to Galveston, Princess Cruises president John Padgett hosted a traditional maritime plaque exchange with Galveston Port Director Rodger Rees prior to departure.

“Galveston is an important port for Princess Cruises, and provides an exciting and easy-to-reach option for millions of people living in the southwestern U.S. to enjoy the ultimate in classic cruise vacations marked by our Princess MedallionClass service,” said Padgett. “We appreciate the support of the Port of Galveston and the greater Galveston community for helping make this day possible.”

ruby princess plaque ceremony galveston texas
(Photo courtesy of Princess Cruises)

Rees added, “Cruising from Galveston has never been better. Adding the first-class Ruby Princess to our sailing schedule, with its enticing itineraries, offers our cruise customers yet another spectacular sailing experience. These itineraries are a nice addition to our current ports of call. As the fourth most popular homeport in the U.S., we’re excited to welcome this beautiful ship to Galveston.”

The 113,561 gross ton, 3,080-guest Ruby Princess features 900 balcony cabins as well as a spa, the Salty Dog Gastropub, the Crooners Bar, Crown Grill steakhouse, and Movies Under the Stars.

Cruise Mug
Sarah Bretz

Sarah Bretz

Sarah has been writing about the cruise industry since 2015. She’s been on nine cruises so far, and her favorite onboard activities include trying out the water slides, spending time in the spa’s thermal suite, eating lots of food, and attending the love & marriage show. You can keep up with her on Instagram at @IAmSarahJaneB.
