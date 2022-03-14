Holland America Details 2022 Alaska Tours & Onboard Experiences

Share this article

Holland America Line has announced programming for its Alaska voyages called “Alaska Up Close,” which will immerse passengers in The Great Land during their time there.

Through authentic culture, cuisine, and adventure focused experiences, passengers will be able to discover, taste, and experience the real Alaska.

“Alaska Up Close” features local experts and personalities leading workshops and lectures, Explorations Central (EXC) Talks that reveal the stories of real Alaskans, tours highlighting the best of each destination, Port to Table culinary immersion, and local cuisine served in various restaurants throughout the ship.

EXC Talks

EXC Talks offer insight into local culture through the eyes of Alaskans:

“Breaking the Ice Ceiling” features stories of Alaskan women working in fields traditionally dominated by men.

features stories of Alaskan women working in fields traditionally dominated by men. “Ancestral Memories” tells the stories of native Alaskans keeping their culture and language alive.

tells the stories of native Alaskans keeping their culture and language alive. “Pacific Giants” describes the wonders, habits and future of Alaska’s largest inhabitants.

describes the wonders, habits and future of Alaska’s largest inhabitants. “Iditarod — The Last Great Race” shares what it’s like to ride in the sled of this amazing Alaskan adventure.

Alaska Locals and Experts

Passengers will learn the science and history of Alaska’s splendors as naturalists lead workshops and host wildlife spotting on deck.

Itineraries that include Glacier Bay National Park will feature a Park Ranger and a member of the Huna Tlingit Tribe who will share their insights, offer commentary, and answer questions.

BBC Earth

All Holland America Alaska voyages will include BBC Earth’s “Alaska in Concert” multimedia performance on the main stage.

A live orchestra plays the soul-stirring soundtrack set against a backdrop of footage from the BBC Earth TV series “Wild Alaska.” Audiences experience the cycle of four seasons and see that the land is as unforgiving as it is beautiful.

Eat Like a Local

Through Port to Table programming, guests delve into the culinary traditions of Alaska and learn how to eat like a local via live cooking demonstrations.

Food & Wine Tours

Food lovers will enjoy exclusive FOOD & WINE shore excursions that allow them to tap into Alaska’s unique gastronomic scene.

Developed in partnership with FOOD & WINE, guests can dine on some of the freshest seafood, sample Anchorage’s craft beer, taste fire-warmed sourdough rolls, and attend a crab feast or salmon bake.

Savor My Catch

Guests who reel in a big one on select fishing excursions can enjoy their catch onboard. Holland America’s chefs will prepare and serve it in a true ocean-to-table experience.

Select tours also allows guests to ship their bounty home.

Raptor Encounters on Westerdam

Passengers sailing on Westerdam will be able to meet and learn about raptors during calls in Sitka.

Through presentations and interactions about the birds from the Alaska Raptor Center, visitors will be able to ask questions, have a meet and greet, and take photos with a Red Tail Hawk or Northern Goshawk.

Other Excursions

Other Alaska shore excursions include glacier helicopter experiences, whale-watching, whitewater rafting, kayaking, panning for gold, sailing on a crabbing boat from “Deadliest Catch,” and more.

In 2022, six Holland America ships will be sailing in Alaska, departing either roundtrip from Seattle or Vancouver, or sailing between Whittier and Vancouver.

