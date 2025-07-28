Mardi Gras Makes History at Celebration Key

On July 25, 2025, Celebration Key welcomed Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras, the largest cruise ship ever to dock at the private resort destination.

The 183,900-ton Excel-class vessel, capable of accommodating 5,200 guests, arrived promptly at 8 a.m. after completing a seven-night voyage through the Eastern Caribbean. Baltimore-based Carnival Pride joined Mardi Gras.

20 Years in the Making

Carnival Cruise Line began acquiring land and securing environmental permits for Celebration Key in the early 2000s. Since then, the company has invested heavily in building a seamless port infrastructure featuring spacious docking piers, beach pavilions, snorkeling lagoons, and a full complement of water-sports amenities.

“Celebration Key represents our commitment to delivering a unique private-island experience that balances world-class hospitality with environmental stewardship,” said Carnival President Christine Duffy.

Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein, who joined Duffy for the July 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony, highlighted the project’s economic impact, noting that the new facilities have generated hundreds of construction and hospitality jobs for nearby communities.

Mardi Gras Returns 51 Times in 2026

Mardi Gras is scheduled to return to Celebration Key 18 more times in 2025, alternating between seven- and eight-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries.

In 2026, the ship will make a total of 51 calls, while sister ship Carnival Celebration will begin 22 calls in late 2025.