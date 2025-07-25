Four Cruise Passengers Arrested in Bermuda Drug Bust

Four cruise ship guests were arrested in Bermuda suspected of drug possession. They haven’t been formally named but are all US nationals. Police said it seized “a significant quantity of illegal drugs.”

The seizure comprised multiple compressed cannabis packages, vape pens, and items they believed to be THC gummies.

It also includes one package of carfentanyl.

‘Elephant Tranquilizer’ Among Drugs Seized

“Carfentanyl is about 100 times stronger than fentanyl and was originally used to sedate large animals like elephants.

Even tiny amounts can be deadly.

This seizure may have prevented a potential tragedy,” Acting Detective Superintendent Derricka Burns wrote in a Facebook post.

Guests Expected to Be Charged

Bermuda police said the four remain in custody and charges are “expected to follow.” They believe the drugs were “intended for distribution on the island.” Security officers first apprehended the four guests on the Carnival ship and then handed over to the Bermuda Police on arrival.

Carnival’s Statement

Carnival Cruise Line acknowledged the incident to USA Today, saying, “We follow a zero-tolerance drug policy, as we strictly comply with all applicable laws and regulations, and we also advise our guests that they can be personally subject to local law enforcement actions,” the line said.

“Bermuda Customs routinely boards visiting cruise ships with drug sniffing dogs and will arrest persons found to have any illegal drugs in their cabin. Penalties for possessing, using, or trafficking in illegal drugs in Bermuda are severe.”

The four cruise guests could also potentially face federal charges in the US. Bermuda itself has a strict zero-tolerance policy.

Another Bermuda Bust

A few weeks ago, cruise ship guest Pamela Walker, 60, arrived in Bermuda on Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas. She voluntarily asked border point officials if cannabis was legal on the island and inquired whether she should leave it on the ship.

Officials then found she was in possession of cocaine as well as the marijuana and she was promptly arrested. She was later convicted of importation and possession charges and ordered to pay a fine.