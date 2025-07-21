Behind the Scenes: Celebration Key Grand Opening Day [PHOTOS]

We recently returned from Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand-new $600 million resort on Grand Bahama Island.

The private destination joins Relax Away at Half Moon Cay and Isla Tropicale (formerly Mahogany Bay) as part of Carnival’s growing Paradise Collection.

A satellite map view of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island, showing the coastline, Freeport Cruise Port, a labeled distance line measuring 20 miles along the southern shore, and nearby Celebration Key for an exclusive behind the scenes look.

As a point of reference, Celebration Key is located on the southern part of Grand Bahama Island, approximately 22 miles east of Freeport.

A 5 AM Start to the Day

A commercial jet is parked on the airport tarmac at night, its metallic fuselage gleaming under runway lights—a behind-the-scenes glimpse of preparations for a grand opening celebration.

Our day started early (very early) as we flew out of Miami Airport for the 23-minute flight to Grand Bahama Island.

Most guests will arrive by ship, docking right at Celebration Key’s brand-new pier, but since I couldn’t be on the inaugural sailing of Carnival Vista, Carnival offered me the chance to fly over and experience the grand opening firsthand.

Photo taken from an airplane window shows a sunset above a coastline, with buildings and water visible below; the window has visible smudges and scratches, capturing a unique behind the scenes view from above.

Once we landed, it was a short drive to the heart of the action—and after years of watching the project take shape, I was finally standing on Celebration Key.

Grand Opening Celebration

A construction site near a body of water under a bright, sunny sky. Workers, machinery, and vehicles are present, with buildings and a pier in the background. Tire marks are visible in the dirt—a true behind the scenes look at progress.

I’ve covered every update since Carnival broke ground five years ago. From drone footage to renderings to the first concrete being poured, I’ve followed along obsessively.

A crowd gathers outdoors near palm trees and a yellow sculpture for the Grand Opening, many holding small Bahamian flags. Some take photos while others wear lanyards, as "Welcome" banners mark the festive atmosphere at Celebration Key.

So to be there on opening day, watching the ribbon-cutting ceremony with Carnival President Christine Duffy, Shaq, and Carnival Corporation CEO Josh Weinstein in attendance, was a special event.

A group of people poses for a photo at the Grand Opening of Celebration Key, standing before a large sandcastle-themed entrance, with water slides and colorful structures visible in the background.

And then a spectacular fireworks display over the suncastle, which is the centerpiece of Celebration Key.

First Impressions

Large outdoor swimming pool with clear blue water, empty lounge chairs, palm trees, and a covered poolside bar under a wooden pavilion—get a behind the scenes look at this Celebration Key oasis on a sunny day with just a few clouds in the sky.

Walking in, you’re immediately hit with bright colors, upbeat music, and the massive 10-story Suncastle towering above everything. Celebration Key feels like a cruise line playground brought to life.

This was my first time attending a grand opening, and while I’ve seen plenty of artist renderings before, they don’t do justice to the vibe once you’re actually there.

Aerial view of a large water park with an extensive artificial lagoon, palm trees, shaded cabanas, and pools—Capturing the excitement of a Grand Opening celebration amid buildings, greenery, and parking under a partly cloudy sky.

The scale of the property is massive, and very walkable, but you can use the tram so you don’t overdo it. I found something to explore in every direction.

A Chill Adults-Only Retreat

People relax and swim in a resort pool near Celebration Key beach, with a large cruise ship anchored in the background and clear blue skies overhead. Some guests enjoy drinks at a swim-up bar under a thatched roof during the grand opening festivities.

One of my favorite spots? Pearl Cove Beach Club. The adults-only hideaway tucked off to the side and is pure serenity. If I wan’t running around like a madman getting interviews and videos, I would have jumped into that infinity pool to cool off!

This is a premium area that costs $99. But you get access to a giant infinity pool, poolside service, upgraded food and cocktails, and some of the best views at the resort.

Food Without Fuss

People stand in line at the Grand Opening of Surf & Sauce BBQ & Brews, an outdoor restaurant with a thatched roof. Orange umbrellas and picnic tables sit on the sandy ground nearby as guests enjoy a sunny day of delicious barbecue.

Let’s talk food. There’s a ton of it, and if you love trying different bites, the food truck areas are where you’ll want to be.

Think jerk chicken sandwiches, conch fritters, wings, tacos, burgers, you name it. The setup feels more like a casual beachside food festival than typical cruise fare.

People stand in line at colorful food trucks on a sandy area with palm trees under a bright blue sky during the Grand Opening. Some people are ordering at the trucks while others wait, and a menu board is visible on one truck.

Digital kiosks help speed up ordering, which is great because this is not an all-you-can-eat situation. Each guest gets one complimentary meal, and everything else is a la carte.

Some guests we talked to found that limiting, and the fact that the Cheers! Drink Package doesn’t work here was a surprise to a few.

A large outdoor pool at Celebration Key features submerged lounge chairs, a swim-up bar, and a stage with a yellow sun decoration. Palm trees and people are visible under a blue sky with scattered clouds.

That said, the cocktails were solid, and the swim-up bars were buzzing. You can also use your credit card at the drink kiosks, so it may be smart to carry that along.

What Guests Had to Say

A cruise ship is docked near a beach behind a yellow and blue “Celebration Key” arch. Several people walk nearby, palm trees line the area, and water fountains are in the foreground during the Grand Opening festivities.

Throughout the day, I chatted with dozens of guests, and the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

Families loved the kid-friendly splash zones and shaded lounge areas. Couples raved about the lagoon and how it didn’t feel crowded even with thousands of people there.

People gather at a beachside bar with a red roof on Grand Opening Day. Palm trees sway over the sandy area, while a pool and more people can be seen in the background. The clear blue sky adds to the lively atmosphere.

One guest told me it reminded them of a high-end resort in Mexico. Another said the variety of seating, shade, and space to spread out made it their favorite stop of the cruise.

Even folks who didn’t plan to get off the ship said they were glad they did. At one point during the day, only 168 guests remained on Carnival Vista. That is saying a lot for being at a cruise port.

Final Thoughts

A sandy beach area at Celebration Key features palm trees, lounge chairs, and people relaxing near a large swimming pool under a clear blue sky. Signs highlight the Grand Opening, while shaded cabanas add comfort to the vibrant scene.

After a day of exploring it was time to head back to the airport and fly back to Miami. Celebration Key delivered on its promise of a next-level private destination.

If the goal was to give Perfect Day at CocoCay a run for its money, Carnival is well on its way. And as more ships and phase two already under construction, I can only imagine this place getting better.

