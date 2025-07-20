More than 140 Reported Ill During Cruise Ship Outbreak

A gastrointestinal illness outbreak has sickened more than 140 guests and crew members on a recent Royal Caribbean cruise.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 134 guests and seven crew members were taken ill on the cruise line’s Navigator of the Seas.

Exact Cause of Illness Still Unconfirmed

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

It hasn’t been confirmed yet as a definite norovirus outbreak, with the causative agent still unclear.

The CDC said the main symptoms were cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. It represents the 18th confirmed illness outbreak on a cruise ship this year, which equals the total for the whole of 2024.

All but two of this year’s outbreaks where a clear cause has been identified have been Norovirus.

Meeting its obligations under the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program, Royal Caribbean informed the health agency and enhanced its sanitation protocols with heightened disinfection and isolated ill guests and crew members.

It occurred during a week-long Mexico cruise from Los Angeles, which disembarked on July 11.

“The health and safety of our guests, crew, and communities we visit are our top priority,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said.

(Photo courtesy of Royal Caribbean)

“To maintain the highest levels of health and safety onboard our ships, we implement rigorous cleaning procedures, many of which far exceed public health guidelines.” Navigator of the Seas has a guest capacity of more than 3,300.

The CDC added: “Norovirus is often a cause of gastrointestinal illness outbreaks on cruise ships, but we don’t always know the cause of the outbreak when we begin an investigation. Finding the agent that caused an outbreak can take some time.”

Norovirus specifically can be contracted from contaminated food or water, or when making contact with contaminated objects and surfaces.

Most healthy people who get Norovirus usually recover within about three days.