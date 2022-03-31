MSC Euribia Inaugural Itineraries Revealed, Hull Design Winner Announced

MSC Cruises has now opened sales for its upcoming ship MSC Euribia, which is due to launch in early June 2023.

The LNG-powered vessel will spend her inaugural season sailing in northern Europe from Kiel, Germany, offering seven-night itineraries to the Norwegian fjords. Port calls will include Copenhagen, Denmark, Hellesylt in Norway’s Geirangerfjord; Alesund, Norway; and Flåm, Norway; among others.

All Voyagers Club members who book MSC Euribia will receive their usual five percent discount, plus another five percent booking discount and double Voyagers Club points. In addition, Silver, Gold, and Diamond members will also receive a $50 per person onboard credit.

In addition to the itinerary announcement, MSC Cruises has revealed the winner of its hull design contest for Euribia.

The line held an international design competition through Talent House to create a one-of-a-kind work of art for the vessel’s hull, inspired by the sea and its marine ecosystem. The design will be featured permanently on the ship.

Designs from 59 countries were submitted, and the winner is German artist Alex Flaemig. The five finalists will have their designs displayed on the ship in a new gallery.

“In response to the growing need to protect the ocean for future generations, we have made it our mission to equip our ships with the latest and most advanced environmental technologies and solutions, with MSC Euribia showcasing the best of them to date,” said Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises.

“The contest to design the hull for our latest LNG ship was launched to help us communicate our unwavering commitment to the environment as this ship sails the world. Mr. Flaemig’s design perfectly captured this message of passion and dedication to preserving the marine environment and its complex ecosystem and delivers a strong call to action to everyone who sees this ship to save the seas.”

Flaemig’s design showcases the beauty of the marine ecosystem, and weaves together the colors of the MSC Cruises and MSC Foundation logos, creating a gradient effect that paints sea fauna and flora across the hull.

MSC Euribia is MSC Cruises’ second LNG-powered ship. The line is committed to powering at least three additional upcoming ships with LNG.

