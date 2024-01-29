Norwegian Cruise Line Reroutes to Caribbean, Cancels European Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced two major changes to its upcoming cruise itineraries which involve the early cancellation of the Europe season for two ships. Norwegian Getaway and Norwegian Epic will now both start their Caribbean season earlier than planned.

The Norwegian Getaway will start offering week-long Western Caribbean voyages from New Orleans beginning October 20, 2024.

The Norwegian Epic, meanwhile, will be based in Port Canaveral, Florida, and will sail Eastern Caribbean sailings from October 30. The itineraries will include visits to Norwegian’s private island destinations, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize.

David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line, said the decision was influenced by the Caribbean’s popularity among guests, particularly during the fall and winter seasons. He noted that it was an obvious choice to bring two of their largest ships to sail more tropical cruises from New Orleans and Port Canaveral.

The cruise line announced that customers impacted by the cancellations will be refunded and will also receive future cruise credits.